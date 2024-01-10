George is the first freshman since Isaiah Wong to score 20-plus points in a game (27 at Virginia Tech , 2/19/20). George is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a starter and shooting 42.9 percent from distance.

Fourth-year junior Omier eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fifth straight game, pouring in 20 points with 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

Freshman Kyshawn George had his best game as Hurricane on Saturday, totaling a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds. George currently ranks 10th among ACC freshmen in scoring and ninth in rebounding. When playing 20-plus minutes a game, George is averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Miami faced its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, failing at Wake Forest, 86-82, in overtime at LJVM Coliseum.

Last time the programs met, Miami came away with a 93-85 victory over the Cardinals in Coral Gables. Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier each recorded 20-plus points in the contest and Omier led the Hurricanes in rebounding at seven boards.

This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the Hurricanes and the Cardinals. Louisville holds the 13-8 advantage in the series, but Miami has won the last four meetings between the programs. When playing at the Watsco Center, the Hurricanes are 6-6 against the Cardinals.

Notable Miami Statistics

As a team, Miami has been electric from 3-point range this season, shooting 42 percent from distance, a mark that ranks first in the nation. The Hurricanes average 9.5 made 3-pointers per game and have tallied 10-plus threes in nine of 14 games played this season. Thirty-three percent of Miami’s scoring (399-of-1193) comes from beyond the arc.

Omier is scoring 20-plus points in five straight games. During that span, Omier is averaging a double-double at 22.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 67.7 percent at the free-throw line. The Hurricanes are 21-2 (.913) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).

Omier currently ranks tied for first in the ACC in double-doubles with seven (Armando Bacot) and is one of three ACC players to rank in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (sixth) and rebounding (third).

The forward is one of three Division I players to average 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and shoot 60 percent from the field this season (Zach Edey, Purdue; Hunter Dickinson, Kansas).

Miami is one of two teams (Creighton) with three players averaging 15+ points and 5+ rebounds per game this year (Omier, Wooga Poplar, and Matthew Cleveland).

The Hurricanes are 149-49 (.750) at the Watsco Center during Jim Larrañaga’s tenure. Before Coach L’s arrival, the Hurricanes were 95-44 (.683) there.

Miami is 242-93 (.720) at the Watsco Center, which opened as the Miami Convocation Center on 1/4/03.





The Opponent

Notable Louisville Statistics

The Cardinals enter Wednesday's game still seeking their first conference win of the season (0-3 ACC) and sit at 5-9 overall. Four Cardinals are averaging double-figures this season, paced by Skyy Clark at 14.9 points per game. Louisville is led in rebounding by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield at 8.6 boards per contest.

Over the last five games, Huntley-Hatfield has averaged 13.6 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field (22 of 35) and 77% from the free-throw line (24-31). He was the first Cardinal to register three straight double-doubles since Dwayne Sutton did it from Jan. 9-16 in 2019.

Louisville sophomore forward Danilo Jovanovich, who has started the last two games, transferred to UofL from Miami. He played in one game as a true freshman last year as the Hurricanes advanced to the NCAA Final Four. Jovanovich has played 36 total minutes in the last two games after playing 41 total minutes over UofL’s first 12 games.

Freshman guard/forward Curtis Williams is averaging 11.5 points over the last four games while making 10 of 23 3-pointers (43.5%). After not reaching double figures in the first ten games of his career, Williams has scored at least 11 points in three of the last four outings.





Miami Athletics and Louisville Athletics Contributed to this report

