WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (11-3, 2-1 ACC) faced its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, falling at Wake Forest (11-3, 3-0 ACC), 86-82, in overtime at LJVM Coliseum.

“I thought it was a very entertaining game with two teams who played very hard and very physical, and it was a battle right down to the end of regulation,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We needed to make that basket right at the end to avoid overtime. We did a great job to start overtime but couldn’t quite stay ahead of them…They were very good, and they were very ready.”

Freshman Kyshawn George had his best game as Hurricane on Saturday, totaling a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds. Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fifth straight game, pouring in 20 points with 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

The Hurricanes started the game on a 9-2 run thanks to a trio of threes, but the Demon Deacons quickly responded with an 11-0 run of their own to an eight-point, 22-14, lead, their largest of the half. George cut the deficit to one on a stepback 3-pointer, which brought his first-half point total to 13.