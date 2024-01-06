Miami Basketball: Hurricanes fall in overtime to Wake Forest, 86-82
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (11-3, 2-1 ACC) faced its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, falling at Wake Forest (11-3, 3-0 ACC), 86-82, in overtime at LJVM Coliseum.
“I thought it was a very entertaining game with two teams who played very hard and very physical, and it was a battle right down to the end of regulation,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We needed to make that basket right at the end to avoid overtime. We did a great job to start overtime but couldn’t quite stay ahead of them…They were very good, and they were very ready.”
Freshman Kyshawn George had his best game as Hurricane on Saturday, totaling a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds. Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fifth straight game, pouring in 20 points with 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.
The Hurricanes started the game on a 9-2 run thanks to a trio of threes, but the Demon Deacons quickly responded with an 11-0 run of their own to an eight-point, 22-14, lead, their largest of the half. George cut the deficit to one on a stepback 3-pointer, which brought his first-half point total to 13.
However, Wake Forest scored eight of the final 10 points in the first half to lead 44-37, heading into the locker room.
Miami found its rhythm on offense following the break, beginning the second half on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 44-all. The teams traded baskets throughout the rest of regulation, with Wake Forest ultimately tying the game at 73 on a pair of free throws from Cameron Hildreth to send the game to overtime.
The Hurricanes scored five quick points in the extra period, but Wake Forest put together an 8-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Kevin Miller to lead 81-78 with 1:30 to play in overtime. Omier knocked down a pair of shots from the charity stripe to cut the lead to one, however, Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis responded with a second-chance 3-pointer to seal the win for the Demon Deacons.
The Hurricanes return to the Watsco Center on Wednesday to host the Louisville Cardinals. Tipoff in Coral Gables is set for 7 p.m., the game will air on ACC Network.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
