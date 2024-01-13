The Hurricanes fell short of the Louisville Cardinals, 80-71, Wednesday night at the Watsco Center. Junior Matthew Cleveland recorded his third double-double of the season with a team-leading 22 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Wooga Poplar joined Cleveland in double-figures with 18 points.

The Hurricanes went 2-0 against the Hokies in 2022-23, posting a 92-83 victory in the Watsco Center before taking a 76-70 win in Blacksburg on Feb. 21. Last season, Norchad Omier averaged 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds against the Hokies, while Nijel Pack scored 16.5 points per game across the two contests.

The series between Miami and Virginia Tech is relatively recent, beginning in 2001 when both teams were members of the BIG EAST. Overall, the Hurricanes hold a 27-20 series advantage, but the games are split 10-10 when playing in Blacksburg, Va.

Notable Miami Statistics

Halfway through the season, Miami is the only team in the ACC with two players in the top ten in assists per game – Nijel Pack (8th; 4.09) and Bensley Joseph (10th; 3.93). As a team, Miami ranks third in the ACC in assists per contest at 16.27. When the Hurricanes share the ball well, they are incredibly successful, as Miami is 7-1 when tallying 15-plus assists and 4-3 when dishing less than 15 dimes.

After missing a pair of games due to an ankle injury, Poplar picked up right where he left off, pouring in 18 points against Louisville, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. The guard has now scored double-figures in 11 games this season and ranks second on the team, scoring 16.3 points per contest.

The Hurricanes are looking to get back in the win column on Saturday after facing back-to-back losses for the first time since Feb. 2-5, 2022. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Miami is 17-2 in the next game after a loss.

Cleveland recorded his third double-double of the season on Wednesday, totaling 22 points and 12 rebounds against Louisville. Miami is 3-0 this year when Cleveland tallies a double-double. Cleveland has scored in double-figures in 14 of 15 games played this season, including nine straight heading into Saturday.

Miami is the only Division I team with three players averaging 16+ points and 5+ rebounds per game this year (Norchad Omier, Poplar, Cleveland).

The Hurricanes are 21-2 (.913) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).

Omier currently ranks tied for first in the ACC in double-doubles at seven (Armando Bacot) and is one of three ACC players in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (seventh) and rebounding (third).

The forward is one of four Division I players to average 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and shoot 60 percent from the field this season (Zach Edey, Purdue; Hunter Dickinson, Kansas; Joel Soriano, St. John’s).

Junior Cleveland is closing in on the 1,000-career point mark, just 11 points away from the milestone. As he is averaging 16.1 points per game this season, he is expected to reach that mark on Saturday at Virginia Tech.

If he does reach it on Saturday, Cleveland will be one of 10 active Division I 1,000-point scorers to eclipse the milestone in 75 or fewer games. Miami will also be one of 36 Division I teams with three 1,000-point scorers. However, only 16 of the 36 (Miami included) have a true junior as one of the scorers.

The Hurricanes are seeking their first true road win of the season on Saturday when they visit Virginia Tech. Miami is 0-2 on the road this year, falling at No. 12 Kentucky and in overtime at Wake Forest.

Miami is 278-413 all-time in road games and 156- 253 since the program's rebirth in 1985. Under Coach L, Miami holds a 70-70 record on the road.

Miami has tallied 10-plus threes in 10 games this season and currently sits second in the nation (first in the ACC) in 3-point field goal percentage at 41 percent.





The Opponent

Notable Louisville Statistics

The Hokies enter Saturday’s contest with a 10-5 overall record and a 2-2 mark in ACC play, most recently defeating Clemson 87-72 at home. Three Cardinals are averaging double-figures this season, paced by Sean Pedulla at 14.8 points per game. Lynn Kidd leads Virginia Tech in rebounding at 7.3 boards per contest.

Kidd is one of the breakout stories in the ACC early on. He went from a player who only saw action in seven games his freshman season at Clemson*to averaging 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior at Virginia Tech.

Tech hit 13 3-pointers against No. 21 Clemson on Jan. 10, marking the seventh time it has reached double-digit threes this season.

The Hokies are 6-1 this season when knocking down at least ten triples in a game.

Perhaps one of the most impressive stats for the Hokies 15 games into the season is their ability to get to the free-throw line and convert on those opportunities.

Tech ranks third in the ACC, seventh nationally in free-throw percentage (78.3%), and third in the ACC in free throws made per game (16.4).

Tech is unbeaten at home through eight games this season.

Miami Athletics and Virginia Tech Athletics Contributed to this report

