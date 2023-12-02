DATE: Saturday, December 1, 2023

WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center

TIME/TV: noon EST/CW Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

NOTRE DAME: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (5-1, 0-0 ACC) is looking to bounce back from a deflating 95-73 loss to Kentucky.

Notre Dame (3-3, 0-0 ACC) lost in its ACC/SEC game to South Carolina 65-53.

The Hurricanes will face Notre Dame for their ACC opener on Saturday. Miami is 8-11 in ACC openers since joining the league ahead of the 2004-5 season. When playing at home, the Hurricanes hold a 5-6 mark in conference openers. Under head coach Jim Larranaga, Miami is 6-6 all-time in the first game of the ACC slate.

Series History

This will be the 29th overall meeting between the two programs, with Notre Dame holding the 15-13 advantage in the all-time series. When playing at the Watsco Center, Miami is 6-7 against the Fighting Irish and is seeking its first home victory over Notre Dame since Feb. 6, 2019 (W, 62-47).

Last time the two teams met, the Hurricanes snapped a four-game losing streak to Notre Dame with a 76-65 win over the Fighting Irish on Dec. 30, 2022. Guard Nijel Pack was electric from 3-point range, going 5-of-8 from distance and totaling a team-best 21 points in the contest.





Rankings

The Hurricanes ascended two spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, marking the 18th straight week that Miami has appeared in the AP Poll, breaking the program record of 17 consecutive weeks set during the 2015-16 season.

The Hurricanes appeared in 18 straight USA TODAY Coaches Polls in 2015-16 due to the final poll at the conclusion of the season.





Last Game

The Hurricanes were tagged with their first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats, 95-73, at Rupp Arena. Kentucky put on its best offensive performance of the season, shooting 60 percent in the game and 43 percent from 3-point range.

A trio of Hurricanes scored in double-figures, paced by Norchad Omier at 20. Wooga Poplar and Christian Watson joined Omier in double-digits with 19 and 10 points.