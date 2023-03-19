Miami (26-7, 15-5), ranked 16th in the nation in the AP, comes into the NCAA tournament as a five-seed and defeated Drake in round one.

Indiana (23-11, 12-8), defeated Kent State 71-60 in its first round matchup.

The Hoosiers and Hurricanes have played just once before in 2001, with Miami winning 58-53 at then American Airlines Arena in Miami. The matchup featured three future long-time NBA veterans in Jared Jeffries (Indiana), James Jones (Miami), and John Salmons (Miami).

Top Performers

Miami

Isaiah Wong, the ACC player of the year, leads the Hurricanes with 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. Jordan Miller is Miami's second-leading scorer averaging 15 points per contest. Wong and Miller struggled offensively scoring the basketball against Drake combining for 12 points and but crashed the boards well combining for 14 rebounds.

Norchad Omier is the Hurricanes leading rebounder averaging nearly 10 rebounds per game and also contributes on offense with 13.6 points per contest. Omier played 36 minutes through injury in the first round matchup against Drake scoring 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Nijel Pack led the Hurricanes with 21 points hitting 7-of-15 from the field including 3-7 from three point range.

Indiana

Senior guard Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 20.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. The All-American scored 24 points, 11, rebounds, five blocks and five assists in the first round win over Kent State.

Jalen Hood-Schifino is the only other Hoosier with a scoring average in double-figures at 13.3 per contest. The freshman also averages 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He scored eight points, and had four rebounds and three assists on round one.

Team Stats

Miami is averaging 78.9 points per game and allowing 56 points per contest.

Indiana is averaging 74.9 points per game and is allowing 60 points per contest.

Miami has the advantage in steals per game (7.3-5.7) and Indiana holds the edge in blocks per game (5-3.2).

Indiana has a slight edge in rebounding (35.9-34.8) and assists (15.4-14.7) and both teams are relatively even in field goal percentage with the Hurricanes at 48.1 and Hoosiers at 48.9.

MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 40rd

INDIANA - KenPom Ranking: 26th

Odds

Line: Indiana -2

Over/Under: 145.5