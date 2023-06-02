DATE: Friday, June 2, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ESPN+

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

MAINE: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (40-19, 18-12 ACC) is coming out of an impressive showing in the ACC Tournament and coming up just short of winning the championship against Clemson. Miami did knock off the number-one team in the nation, Wake Forest, to get to the championship game.

The Hurricanes moved up to 8th in this week's D-1 rankings. The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams ranked in the top 25 this week (No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 3 Clemson, and No. 11 Virginia).

The ACC has a total of eight teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament with Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, and North Carolina State making the field with the ranked teams.

After its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game in 11 years, Miami was awarded the No. 9 seed for the NCAA postseason. Miami is hosting a regional for the 29th time in program history and making its 49th postseason appearance overall.

The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Stanford Regional, hosted by the ninth-overall seed Stanford Cardinal.

Maine, Louisiana, and Texas join the Hurricanes in the Coral Gables Regional. Texas and Louisiana open their regional play against Friday at 3 PM EST.

Maine (32-19, 19-5 America East) won the America East Conference Tournament back on Saturday, May 27 for the first time since 2011. The Black Bears are in the midst of one of the best offensive seasons in the history of the America East.

They have slugged 83 home runs as a team, eclipsing the previous program record of 75 set back in 1991. The Black Bears are slashing .293/.400/.493 across their 51 games played with 98 total stolen bases (5 shy of program record).

Miami (25), Texas (38), Louisiana (1), and Maine (7) have combined for 71 College World Series appearances.

The Coral Gables Regional is one of only three regionals (Stanford Regional - Stanford, Texas A&M, Cal State Fullerton & San Jose State), and the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas, TCU, Arizona & Santa Clara) where all four teams have been to Omaha.

The Hurricanes are 130-52 (.714) all-time in regional games, including an 89-19 (.824) record at Mark Light Field.

Miami is one of four teams in the nation with at least 13 top-25 victories, trailing only Vanderbilt (17) and Florida (16).

The Canes are seventh nationally and lead the ACC with 112 home runs. The 112 homers are the second-most in UM history.

Miami has totaled 19 come-from-behind victories, tallying five wins when trailing after the sixth, including four walk-offs.

The Hurricanes closed out their best regular season at home since 2015, posting a 28-5 ledger at Alex Rodriguez Park.

For the first time since 2014, the Hurricanes closed out their regular season with six straight series victories. With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, UM has posted the best conference winning percentage (.617) in the ACC.

Under DiMare's tutelage, the Hurricanes have the third-best overall winning percentage (.664) among the 14 ACC programs

Seven Hurricanes earned All-ACC honors last week.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.405), leads the team in hits (90), tied for the lead in home runs (16), and RBIs (61).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.477).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.351), second in hits (78), tied for second in home runs (13), and tied for fifth in RBIs (40).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.303), is fifth in hits (56), tied for the lead in home runs (16), and is second in RBIs (60).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.301), third in hits (66), tied for second in home runs (13), and fourth in RBIs (43).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth in batting average (.293), fourth in hits (65), third in home runs (11), and third in RBIs (50).

Carlos Perez is tied for second in home runs (13).





(Minimum 150 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of May 28, 2023)





The Opponent

Jeremiah Jenkins has built off of his Freshmen All-American season with one of the most dominant seasons in the history of Maine Baseball. He is the first America East player with 20+ home runs in a season since Kevin Mench had 33 back in 1998 for Delaware. He is also the first America East player with 75+ RBI since Brian August had 82 in 1997 for Delaware.

Quinn McDaniel has been one of the toughest players to keep off first base in the country during the 2023 season. He set a new America East record with his 60 walks on the season, leading to a .520 OBP. He has also slugged 16 home runs and swiped 32 bases.

Jake Rainess rounds out the top-three sluggers for the Black Bears as he launched his 16th home run of the season back on May 27. He is slashing .317/.444/.629 with 46 RBI and a program record-tying 38 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot for the Black Bears.

Jenkins, McDaniel, and Rainess entered never before seen territory for the America East as they are the first trio of America East teammates to all have at least 16 home runs in one season.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (7-4, 4.60 ERA) makes his 15th appearance of the season. In 86 innings pitched the sophomore has allowed 47 runs on 88 hits, striking out 93 and walking 21.

Maine: RHP Colin Fitzgerald (6-1 4.48 ERA) makes his 15th appearance of the season. In 74.1 innings pitched the sophomore allowed 39 runs on 71 hits striking out 61 and walking 40.





