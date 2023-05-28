DURHAM, N.C. — The Miami Hurricanes’ impressive ACC Baseball Championship run came to an end Sunday.

Making their first title game appearance in 11 years, the fourth-seeded Hurricanes fell to the three-seeded Clemson Tigers, 11-5, in front of 4,702 fans at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tigers (43-17) extended their nation’s longest active winning streak to 16 games, as Clemson claimed its 11th ACC Baseball Championship crown.

Miami (40-19) held a tight 5-3 lead at stretch time, but the Hurricanes ran out of gas playing for the fourth straight day.

Clemson scored eight runs in the seventh, highlighted by a pair of home runs.

Second baseman Riley Bertram delivered the game-winning shot, as the fifth-year transfer from Michigan tallied his first homer in a Tiger uniform.

Right-hander Jackson Lindley (3-3) earned the win in relief after tossing two scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes used six different pitchers in the defeat, with fourth-year redshirt sophomore Alejandro Torres (4-1) picking up the loss.

Next, Miami turns its attention to the 2023 college baseball tournament selection show, which is scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athleticis

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics