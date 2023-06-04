DATE: Sunday, June 4, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 PM EST/ESPNU

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

TEXAS: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (42-19, 18-12 ACC) survived elimination with an 8-5 win over Louisiana Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes lost to Texas 4-1 in its second game of the Coral Gables Regional Saturday. Miami started its NCAA Tournament with an impressive 9-1 win over Maine. Texas defeated Louisiana 4-2 to open its regional play.

Texas (40-20, 15-9 Big 12) and Miami have not played since 2003 before Saturday. The Longhorns hold a 22-19 advantage in the all-time series. The Longhorns and Hurricanes have played eleven NCAA Tournament games with Texas holding a 7-4 lead in those games.

The Hurricanes moved up to 8th in this week's D-1 rankings. The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams ranked in the top 25 this week (No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 3 Clemson, and No. 11 Virginia).

The ACC has a total of eight teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament with Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, and North Carolina State making the field with the ranked teams.

After its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game in 11 years, Miami was awarded the No. 9 seed for the NCAA postseason. Miami is hosting a regional for the 29th time in program history and making its 49th postseason appearance overall.

The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Stanford Regional, hosted by the ninth-overall seed Stanford Cardinal.

Miami (25), Texas (38), Louisiana (1), and Maine (7) have combined for 71 College World Series appearances.

The Coral Gables Regional is one of only three regionals (Stanford Regional - Stanford, Texas A&M, Cal State Fullerton & San Jose State), and the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas, TCU, Arizona & Santa Clara) where all four teams have been to Omaha.

The Hurricanes are 130-52 (.714) all-time in regional games, including an 89-19 (.824) record at Mark Light Field.

Miami is one of four teams in the nation with at least 13 top-25 victories, trailing only Vanderbilt (17) and Florida (16).

The Canes lead the ACC with 120 home runs. The 120 homers are the second-most in UM history.

Miami has totaled 19 come-from-behind victories, tallying five wins when trailing after the sixth, including four walk-offs.

The Hurricanes closed out their best regular season at home since 2015, posting a 28-5 ledger at Alex Rodriguez Park.

For the first time since 2014, the Hurricanes closed out their regular season with six straight series victories. With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, UM has posted the best conference winning percentage (.617) in the ACC.

Under DiMare's tutelage, the Hurricanes have the third-best overall winning percentage (.664) among the 14 ACC programs

Seven Hurricanes earned All-ACC honors last week.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.407), leads the team in hits (92), leads the team in home runs (17), and RBIs (64).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.477).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.354), second in hits (80), tied for fourth home runs (13), and tied for fifth in RBIs (41).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.307), fifth in hits (58), second in home runs (16), and second in RBIs (60).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.302), third in hits (67), third in home runs (14), and fourth in RBIs (45).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth in batting average (.292), fourth in hits (66), fifth in home runs (11), and third in RBIs (50).

Carlos Perez is tied for fourth in home runs (13).

(Minimum 150 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of June 2, 2023)





The Opponent

Texas is batting .296 as a team with 88 homers, the second-most in program history. The pitching staff leads the Big 12 and ranks 11th nationally with a 4.04 ERA, while the defense ranks second in the Big 12 and 15th nationally. The Longhorns had eight players named to the All-Big 12 team.

Dylan Campbell is riding the longest hitting streak in Texas Baseball history at 37 games. He has also reached base safely in 42-straight games.

During the historic streak, Campbell is hitting .409 with 13 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 31 RBI, and 39 runs scored (as of June 2nd).

Lucas Gordon was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, posting a 2.45 ERA and a 7-1 record in 17 appearances (16 starts) this season.

Porter Brown has had a productive season after transferring from TCU and is batting .329, with 13 doubles and 12 home runs.

Peyton Powell has had a breakout season for the Longhorns and is the team's second-leading hitter with a .344 batting average, 15 doubles, 10 homers, and 43 RBI.

Jared Thomas is having an outstanding freshman campaign, batting .337 with 14 doubles, three triples, four homers, 26 RBI, and 51 runs scored.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Ronaldo Gallo (2-3, 6.81 ERA) makes his 24th appearance of the season. The junior pitched 37 innings allowing 28 runs on 46 hits, striking out 41, and walking 17 this season.

Texas: RHP Tanner Witt (2-1, 8.22 ERA) makes his 5th appearance of the season. The redshirt sophomore pitched 7.2 innings allowing seven runs on six hits, striking out six and walking six this season.





