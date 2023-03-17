DATE: Friday, March 17, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm EST/ACCN

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (11-6, 2-1) built on its record with a gutsy 7-3 win at crosstown rival FIU on Wednesday.

Head Coach Gino DiMare has the highest winning percentage (.624) in the conference since being elevated to his position.

As of March 16, the Hurricanes are tied for 13th nationally with 35 home runs. The Hurricanes are on pace for 113 homers during the regular season, which would rank as the second-most by a Miami team in a single season.





Miami remains unranked in both the D-1 baseball and USA Today polls.





Miami Team Leaders

Freshman Blake Cyr leads the team in batting average (.391), is third in hits (18), tied for the lead in homers (5), and leads the team in RBIs (22).

Junior Zach Levenson is second in batting average (.368), second in hits (21), tied for third in home runs (3), and fourth in RBIs (10).

Levenson also leads in on-base percentage (.486).

Junior Yohandy Morales is third in batting average (.354), first in hits (23), tied for the lead in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (20).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.304), fourth in hits (17), tied for third in home runs (3), and third in RBIs (13).

Juniors Ian Farrow is tied for the lead in home runs (5). Junior Carlos Perez is second in homers (4).

(Minimum 35 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of March 15, 2023)









The Opponent

No. 17 Virginia Tech (12-4, 1-2) as of March 15th, ranks among the top 15 NCAA Division I programs in doubles (45), triples (nine), slugging percentage (.578), and scoring (10.2 runs per game).

Fifth-year outfielder Chris Cannizzaro leads the country in hits per game (2.19), having totaled 35 through his first 16 appearances with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech has won two consecutive series against Miami, having prevailed in 2021 in Coral Gables and 2022 in Blacksburg. The Hokies have won four of the last six head-to-head meetings against the Hurricanes (Tech had won one of the previous 18 matchups).





Miami leads the all-time series over the Hokies, 39-12, including a 20-4 mark in Coral Gables.





Starting Pitchers

Virginia Tech: RHP Griffin Green (0-1, 7.79 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season. He's allowed 15 runs on 15 hits striking out 14 and walking nine.

Miami: RHP Karson Ligon (2-0, 3.96) makes his fifth start of the season and second straight on Friday night. He's allowed 12 runs on 16 and has struck out 19 and walked five in four appearances this year.









Follow along with live tweets from the game