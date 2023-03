DATE: Friday, March 3, 2023

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm EST/ACC Network

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

VIRGINIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (19-11, 11-7), a sixth seed, play's its second matchup in the 2023 ACC tournament Friday night against Virginia Tech (24-4, 14-4) ranked 8th in the country, and a 3-seed in the tournament. See bracket here

Miami received a first-round bye and defeated Boston College 84-69 to advance to the next round. Lashae Dwyer led the Hurricanes with 19 points.

Virginia Tech received the double bye and defeated Georgia Tech 65-52 in its season finale with Elizabeth Kitley scoring a team-high 29 points.

Miami defeated Virginia Tech earlier this season led by Jasmyne Roberts' career-high 23 points. Roberts hit five threes in that game also a career-high.

The Hokies are looking to build on an eight-game winning streak.

Miami is scoring 71.7 points per game while VaTech is allowing 58 per matchup. The Hokies score 73.1 per game while the Hurricanes allow 63.7 per contest.

Miami's Haley Cavinder leads the Canes in scoring with 12.9 per game and is the sharpshooter from deep hitting 39.9 percent of her three-point shots.

Virginia Tech's Kitley leads the Hokies in scoring (18.8) and rebounds (10.7).

Line: Virginia Tech -6.5

Over/Under: 134