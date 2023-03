Miami (24-6, 15-5), ranked 14th in the nation comes into the ACC tournament as the number one seed. In Miami's last outing, the Hurricanes defeated Pitt 78-76 to win the regular season conference championship.

Wake Forest (19-13, 10-10) won in dramatic fashion to defeat Syracuse and remain in the tournament. Daivien Williamson hits a game-winning 3-pointer to move Wake Forest along.

Miami leads the all-time series 15-12 over Wake Forest.

Isaiah Wong led all scorers in the last matchup earlier in a 96-87 victory for the Hurricanes earlier this season. Damario Monsanto who shot a higher percentage from three in the last game is not in this matchup due to injury

The Hurricanes and Demon Deacons met twice last season with the Canes coming away with victories in both matchups.

Wake last defeated Miami on January 30, 2020, in Winston-Salem, NC.

MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 38th

WAKE FOREST - KenPom Ranking: 90th

Line: Miami -7

Over/Under: 156