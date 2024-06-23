Miami continues its recruiting momentum by adding Ezekiel Marcelin to the 2025 class. The local linebacker made his commitment to the Hurricanes Saturday evening. He is the second Miami Central Rocket to commit to the Hurricanes in four days, with Amari Wallace making his pledge on Thursday night.

Marcelin officially visited Miami about two weekends ago and visited Pitt the following weekend.

Former Miami Central Rockets Rueben Bain and Wesley Bissainthe's success at the U played a big part in his decision.

"Seeing Rueben and Wesley and how the community treats them because they are Miami Hurricanes, it's a big thing for me," Marcelin said after his official visit.

Marcelin has consistently received a family feel every time he is on campus at UM and already feels as if he is part of the team.

"They treat me like family like I play for them right now."

Linebackers coach Derek Nicholson has been a big part of Marcelin's recruitment. He refers to him as 'bald head,' and their relationship has grown over the last year.

"I've been talking to bald head a lot. I love bald head. He treats me like I'm one of his players already."

Marcelin is a big-time playmaker who played crucial games during the 2022 season. Marceling forced a potential game-changing fumble to help his team in a historic win over IMG Academy and forced a fumble in the state championship game against American Heritage on a potential game-winning drive.





Miami has added four commits in six days, gaining pledges from three-star OL Demetrius Campbell, three-star OL Jaden Wilkerson, and Wallace.

Miami has four-star quarterback Luke Nickel, four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez, four-star running back Girard Pringle, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star defensive back Timothy Merritt, and three-star offensive lineman Takaylen Muexcommitted to the 2025 class.









Scouting Report

Miami just picked up another blue chipper from the pipeline program, Miami Central. The heartbeat of its defense is now a Hurricane with Marcelin on board for The U. Whether scouting in-person or on tape, it doesn't take long for the inside 'backer to flash with his sideline to sideline ability and consistency as a finisher.

Marcelin has strong instincts against the run and knows how to find space en route to the ball carrier. He is swift enough to compete with backs out of the backfield or occupy an underneath zone against the pass, so the three-down value is there. Marcelin checked in at 215 pounds at RCS Miami in April, so he has a college-ready build going into ACC football life, too.

- John Garcia, National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com