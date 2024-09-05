Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, and Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, discuss Miami's win over Florida, the performance of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, freshman breakouts, and the week two matchup between the Canes and Gators.

Benjamin shares his thoughts on Ward's performance (2:45) and the hype surrounding the football team after the win over Florida (6:22).

Also discussed is the impact of Miami's win on recruiting (12:00) and freshmen who will likely continue to see playing time (17:16), Marquise Lightfoot and Cole McConathy mentioned (21:30).

Lastly, discussed are the objectives for Miami against Florida A&M (26:42)