Locked On Canes Podcast: Will 2025 be a breakout year for TE Elija Lofton?

Can the Miami Hurricanes football team harness Elijah Lofton's potential to dominate the upcoming season?

This episode offers a deep dive into the Miami Hurricanes' strategies and player performances. With spring practice insights and recruiting news, Elija Lofton emerges as a versatile offensive weapon, while Carson Beck's quarterback potential sparks debate.

Host Alex Donno and insights from coordinators Shannon Dawson and Corey Heatherman explore the team's evolving offensive and defensive tactics.

Discover how players like Marquis Lightfoot and Justin Scott are reshaping the defense, and get the latest on Jackson Cantwell's recruitment.