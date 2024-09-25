PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Locked on Canes Podcast: Will Miami continue its dominance against Va Tech?

CanesCounty.com
Staff
Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes podcast, is joined by Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, to talk Miami Hurricanes football.

First, Benjamin discusses the success of freshmen OJ Frederique and Jordan Lyle (1:59) and which freshmen could also see an increase in playing time (5:46).

Next, we discuss what we've learned about quarterback Cam Ward as a Miami Hurricane (11:57).

We also discuss whether stats should drop as the season progresses (17:49) and whether the 18-point spread is correct for Miami's next game versus Virginia Tech (21:56).

Lastly, Benjamin explains why teams aim to stop the run against Miami against the pass (27:03).

