Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes podcast, is joined by Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, to talk Miami Hurricanes football.

First, Benjamin discusses the success of freshmen OJ Frederique and Jordan Lyle (1:59) and which freshmen could also see an increase in playing time (5:46).

Next, we discuss what we've learned about quarterback Cam Ward as a Miami Hurricane (11:57).

We also discuss whether stats should drop as the season progresses (17:49) and whether the 18-point spread is correct for Miami's next game versus Virginia Tech (21:56).

Lastly, Benjamin explains why teams aim to stop the run against Miami against the pass (27:03).