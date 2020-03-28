Who said there was not gonna be March Madness? We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness. So CaneSport has created its own tournament. Miami Hurricane style. The first round is over. Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore. After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship. The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com. Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all? The coming days will provide the answer. We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day. So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.

ROUND OF 32, GAME 7. FRANK GORE VS. WILLIS MCGAHEE: Who was more impactful RB?

THE CASE FOR GORE: Gore made an impact from Day 1 at Miami. As a true freshman he backed up Clinton Portis during the 2001 National Championship season, gaining 562 yards on just 62 carries for a 9.1 yards per carry average. He was named The Sporting News' Freshman of the Year. After redshirting in 2002 after knee surgery, he came back strong in 2003 and became the first Miami back ever to record three 100-yard rushing games to start a season. He rushed for 468 yards on 89 carries (a 5.3 yd. avg.) and scored 4 touchdowns in less than 5 games before he suffered another serious knee injury. In his final year at UM, 2004, Gore led the Canes with 945 yards rushing on 197 carries (4.8 yard avg.) and scored 8 touchdowns. So, in just 28 games over his four injury-plagued seasons, Gore rushed for 1,975 yards. He was selected in the third round (65th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and now is one of only three players, along with Jim Brown and Barry Sanders, to record nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons. A five-time Pro Bowler, Gore has played 15 seasons in the NFL and amassed 15,347 rush yards and 79 touchdowns. THE CASE FOR MCGAHEE: McGahee redshirted in 2000, then backed up Clinton Portis while the Canes won their fifth National Championship. 2002 was his breakout season as he put together arguably the best season ever by a Miami running back. He turned in six school records, including 1,753 yards on 282 carries and scoring 28 touchdowns, the third most in a season in NCAA history. He was named a consensus All-American, Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year (with Ken Dorsey), First Team All-Big East and was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back, the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy. He had 10 100-yard rushing games that season. Although McGahee suffered a devastating knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl, he was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) by the Buffalo Bills. He ended his Miami career with 2,067 yards and 31 touchdowns. He went on to play 12 years in the NFL, ending his pro career with 8,474 yards, 65 touchdowns, four 1,000-yard seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2007, 2011). VOTE HERE

ROUND OF 32, GAME 8. Michael Irvin 73-yard play against FSU with 2:32 to play in 1987 vs. Howard Schnellenberger: Huge play vs. big-time coach, who wins?