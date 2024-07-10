CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference head football coaches headline the 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl. The ACC was represented on the watch list by six league coaches – the most of any conference.





The six head coaches hailing from the ACC include Jeff Brohm of Louisville, Mario Cristobal of Miami, Dave Doeren of NC State, Mike Norvell of Florida State, Brent Pry of Virginia Tech and Dabo Swinney of Clemson.





Of the 21 coaches on the 2024 watch list, five are previous winners of The Dodd Trophy, including two from the ACC in Coach Swinney (2011) and Coach Norvell (2023).





Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and presented by PNC Bank, The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.





The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. taking into consideration each program's Academic Progress Rate (APR), Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, as well as projected success for the 2024 season.





The 2024 ACC Football season features 17 football programs, and the season will kick off with three teams competing in Week 0 on Saturday, August 24 including Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Irelan as part of the Aer Lingus Classic. College GameDay will also be in Ireland – its first appearance outside of the United States.





Two of the three active coaches to win a national title reside in the ACC - Dabo Swinney led Clemson to national titles in 2016 and 2018. North Carolina's Mack Brown won a national title at Texas in 2005.





About the Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank:

The Dodd Trophy presented by PNC was established in 1976 to honor the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division 1A) head football coach whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field. The award honors the coach of a team which enjoys a successful football season, while also stressing the importance of academic excellence and character, as did Coach Dodd's teams during his 22 years as head football coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Coach Dodd remains one of college football's legendary figures, both as a coach and a player. Coach Dodd was a native of Galax, Virginia, and played his college ball at the University of Tennessee where his team had 27 wins, one loss and two ties during the three years he played. Coach Dodd was selected to the National College Football Hall of Fame both as a coach and as a player. Additional information about the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation can be found at www.TheDoddTrophy.com.

