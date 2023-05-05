In the last ten years, there have been over 30 siblings competing in the NFL. Francis and Francisco Mauigoa may be the next set of brothers to make that claim. The Mauigoas have made an instant impact this spring, and will very likely man one of the 22 starting spots. Freshman tackle Francis Mauigoa has all but solidified one of the starting spots on the offensive line based on his performance this spring. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal talked about how Francis has earned his spot to run with the first team. "If Francis is running with the ones I expect him to be able to do what someone running with the ones needs to be doing," Mirabal said. " I don't cut him any slack. He's swimming. He's swimming fast. He's not drowning. He keeps swimming to the point where he's swimming with the other guys."

Mirabal also spoke of the intellect of the former five-star out of IMG Academy, stating that he has the innate ability to determine ways he can improve. The Miami O-Line coach said that Mauigoa, nicknamed "CiCi," draws comparisons to Mirabal and Cristobal recruited NFL player Penei Sewell. "One of his greatest gifts that he has got is...he's got like a sixth sense, he sees things. He sees things without you as a coach having to tell him, and that's a gift. Penei Sewell had it and CiCi's got it. I'm saying they're the same player, but he's got that." The only player seemingly standing in the way of Mauigoa starting in game one against Miami (OH) is veteran tackle Zion Nelson. The fourth-year junior would be returning from knee surgery last season. On the defensive side of the ball, the other Mauigoa has put the clamps on the starting linebacker spot. Last season at Washington State, the brother known as Kiko, started 11 games and was fourth on the team with 60 tackles. He also recorded 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, recovered one fumble, and picked a pass he returned 95 yards for a touchdown.

"He's very instinctive, has very good awareness," said linebackers coach Derek Nicholson. "Really good football player, active, athletic. He does a lot of good things, it's hard to find a lot of weaknesses. He's a really good football player and an even better person. Excited to be able to coach him, teach him, mentor him, he's have a great year this year." Mauigoa seems to be a lock for one of the two linebacker positions with Wesley Bissainthe likely retaining the other spot.