Michael Nwoko did not play in the first quarter of the Nike Hoop Summit, but he made his presence felt the second he stepped onto the court.

The three-star 2023 Miami signee had 17 points and eight rebounds for Team World in a 90-84 loss to Team USA in Portland, OR. Nwoko made a game-high seven field goals, and shot 70% from the floor.

Amongst the nation's top players such as Isaiah Collier, Eric Dailey Jr., and Bronny James, Nwoko tore up the competition and showed off his arsenal on a big stage. He had multiple dunks and scored with ease around the paint.