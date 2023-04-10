Miami 2023 Signee Michael Nwoko Impresses At Nike Hoop Summit
Michael Nwoko did not play in the first quarter of the Nike Hoop Summit, but he made his presence felt the second he stepped onto the court.
The three-star 2023 Miami signee had 17 points and eight rebounds for Team World in a 90-84 loss to Team USA in Portland, OR. Nwoko made a game-high seven field goals, and shot 70% from the floor.
Amongst the nation's top players such as Isaiah Collier, Eric Dailey Jr., and Bronny James, Nwoko tore up the competition and showed off his arsenal on a big stage. He had multiple dunks and scored with ease around the paint.
Nwoko scored the final 10 points for Team World en route to a second-half comeback that fell short. He was quick to box out and rebound at all times.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder had a remarkable senior season at Prolific Prep, going 30-2, reaching the GEICO Nationals Tournament, and winning the Grind Session World Championship.
Nwoko, who's ranked as the No. 11 center in the 2023 class, has gained plenty of high-level experience prior to enrolling at Miami next fall.
"[Michael] has been coached and mentored well, and is on an upward trajectory," said Miami head coach Jim Larranaga last November. "He continues to get better and is a terrific fit for our program."
Nwoko represented for Team Canada at the FIBA U18 Americas Men's Championship last summer. He averaged 12.2 rebounds and 8.3 rebounds, the second most in the tournament.
