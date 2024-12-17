Published Dec 17, 2024
Miami 2026 recrutiting targets move up/down in latest rankings update
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Rivals.com updated its Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 class, and there was plenty of movement among Miami recruiting targets and commits.

Miami Commits

Up 17 spots

Down 2 spots

Top Miami 2026 Recruitng Targets

Down 1 spot

Down 2 spots

Down 9 spots

Down 8 spots

Down 7 spots

Up 7 spots

Up 2 spots

Up 55 spots

Up 1 spot

Up 74 spots

No movement

Up 50 spots

Down 30 spots

Down 8 spots

Down 19 spots

Down 35 spots

Down 88 spots

Up 75 spots

Down 16 spots

Up 33 spots

Up 8 spots

Down 9 spots

Down 16 spots

Down 17 spots

Down 5 spots

Down 11 spots

New entry

