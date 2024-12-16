Miami Football: Restrepo, Ward Garner AP All-America Distinction

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fifth-year seniors Xavier Restrepo and Cam Ward both earned First Team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
Miami is the lone school with multiple student-athletes represented on the 14-player first-team offense.
The duo collected All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association on Friday after Ward was also named a first-team nod by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday evening.
Restrepo, a 5-foot-10 wide receiver, has rewritten the record books about his illustrious career at The U.
Restrepo established new program benchmarks for career receptions (200) and career receiving yards (2,844).
The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native set the single-season mark for catches (85) in 2023.
As of Dec. 16, Restrepo is tied for fifth nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns and sits in a tie for eighth with 1,127 receiving yards.
The two-time First Team All-ACC selection is the lone Hurricane to have 1,000 receiving yards in multiple campaigns.
In just one year at Miami, Ward has cemented himself as one of the greatest players ever to wear the orange and green.
The 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner leads the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0).
Ward also ranks second in all of FBS in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), points responsible for (254), and total offense (359.9).
A Heisman Trophy finalist, Ward has established new single-season school records of passing touchdowns and passing yards, becoming the first Hurricane to notch seven straight 300-yard performances.
Ward, who was tabbed ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 300 yards and totaled three touchdowns in 10 different games.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal-caller has registered 155 career touchdown passes, matching Houston’s Case Keenum for the NCAA Division I record.
Over his collegiate career, Ward has thrown for 17,999 yards, moving into the top five in NCAA history.
With Restrepo and Ward headlining the unit, Miami boasts the top offense in the country. The Hurricanes pace all FBS programs in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327), and third down conversion rate (56.5).
The full AP All-America teams can be viewed HERE.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
