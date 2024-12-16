Miami Football: Restrepo, Ward Garner AP All-America Distinction

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fifth-year seniors Xavier Restrepo and Cam Ward both earned First Team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Monday afternoon.





Miami is the lone school with multiple student-athletes represented on the 14-player first-team offense.





The duo collected All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association on Friday after Ward was also named a first-team nod by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday evening.





Restrepo, a 5-foot-10 wide receiver, has rewritten the record books about his illustrious career at The U.





Restrepo established new program benchmarks for career receptions (200) and career receiving yards (2,844).





The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native set the single-season mark for catches (85) in 2023.





As of Dec. 16, Restrepo is tied for fifth nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns and sits in a tie for eighth with 1,127 receiving yards.





The two-time First Team All-ACC selection is the lone Hurricane to have 1,000 receiving yards in multiple campaigns.