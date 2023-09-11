Miami and Florida State are ranked in the top 25 for the first time since week one of the 2018 season. Many assumed that the two teams (Miami ranked 22nd, Florida State 3rd) would dominate the conference together since the Hurricanes joined the conference in 2004

The ACC has been in some controversy this offseason as the two rival schools in the Sunshine State were part of a "Magnificant 7" that were trying to find its way out of the league. There were questions about whether the ACC would stay together with the much conference realignment happening over the landscape of college football, but through it all, the conference is still intact. In fact, the conference welcomed new members Stanford, California, and SMU just under two weeks ago.

Both teams are not just off to 2-0 starts but convincingly beat two SEC teams.

Florida State flexed its muscles against LSU 45-24, and Miami out-physicaled Texas A&M 48-33.

The ACC is currently 4-1 against the SEC in this early college football season.

The way in which Miami won the game against the Aggies and its dominant win over Miami (OH), compared to losing to A&M last year, proves that Miami is indeed making "progress." The other preseason contenders, Clemson and North Carolina, have not been overly impressive. The Tigers were beaten by three scores by Duke 28-7 in the season opener, and the Tar Heels needed two overtimes to defeat unranked Appalachian State.

It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility for both teams to meet in Charlotte for the ACC championship game. This scenario most assumed would happen maybe every other year since Miami joined the conference. And maybe, just maybe, it will benefit both teams to stay in the conference for the opportunity to get one of the best rivalries in college football twice in a year.