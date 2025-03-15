Miami Baseball: Canes lose in extras to No. 14 Wake Forest, lose series

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The University of Miami baseball team (12-8, 0-2 ACC) lost game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against the 14th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons Saturday afternoon at David F. Couch Ballpark, 5-4.

Reliever Josh Gunther (1-1) earned the win for Wake Forest, tossing 1-and-one-third scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Carson Fischer (1-1) took the loss for Miami, allowing the winning run in the 10th.

A pitcher’s duel in the first three frames, Miami struck first as Dorian Gonzalez Jr. brought in Fabio Peralta with a sacrifice fly, putting the Hurricanes on the board, 1-0.

After starting Miami pitcher Griffin Hugus retired three consecutive batters, designated hitter Bobby Marsh hit his fourth home run of the season with a 336-foot line-drive solo shot to left field, extending Miami’s lead to 2-0.

Daniel Cuvet doubled to left-center in the fifth inning and advanced to third on a center fielder's error, driving in Gonzalez Jr., who sprinted from first base. Max Galvin then stepped up to the plate to drive in Cuvet with an RBI double, bumping the Miami lead to 4-0.

A half inning later, Wake Forest responded with a two-run home run off the bat of Javar Williams that cut the Miami lead in half, 4-2. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Dalton Wentz batted in Jack Winnay with an RBI double to make it a one-run ballgame, 4-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kade Lewis ripped a solo home run for the Demon Deacons’ fourth unanswered run, tying the game 4-4.

Miami right-handed pitcher Jackson Cleveland found himself in a high-pressure situation in the bottom of the ninth inning, facing a bases-loaded jam with the game on the line. Cleveland worked his way out of it with help from Cuvet — sending the game into extra innings.

Wake Forest’s Jacob Burley delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the tenth that drove in Lewis — sealing the comeback win for the Demon Deacons.

The series finale against Wake Forest will begin at 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

