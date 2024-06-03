CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet was selected to participate in the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

The prestigious camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina on June 26 and 27.

USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team — comprised of an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour club — following Training Camp on June 29.

Cuvet earned an invitation to Training Camp after one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in Hurricane history.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, no Division I freshman had tallied more home runs (24), RBI (75), or total bases (170) than Cuvet. Among freshmen nationally, he ranked second in slugging (.736) and third in OPS (1.165) and hits (81).

In just 57 contests, Cuvet set a new Miami freshman home run record, breaking Pat Burrell’s 28-year-old mark. His 24 homers are tied for the second-most by a Hurricane — regardless of class — in a season.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native became the first UM freshman to lead his club in average (.351), home runs, and RBI.

Cuvet is the 29th Hurricane to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Howie Shapiro (1978) was the first Miami player picked for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, with Yohandy Morales (2022) receiving the most recent nod before Cuvet.

Future MLB standouts Alex Fernandez (1988-89), Charles Johnson (1991-92), Danny Graves (1993), Pat Burrell (1997), Jon Jay (2005), Chris Perez (2005), Yasmani Grandal (2009), and Zack Collins (2015) headline the group of Hurricanes that have combined for 32 all-time Hurricane selections.

Both Training Camp contests will be hosted at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. The first pitch of both tilts will be at 6:35 p.m.

The International Friendship Series roster will then take on Chinese Taipei in a five-day series, while the Summer League Tour squad will play select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League in a four-game slate.





The schedule will culminate with a Fourth of July matchup between the two Collegiate National Team rosters on July 4 in Fayetteville, N.C.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics