Miami Baseball: Hurricanes hit four home runs, beat Villanova 12-2

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – In eight innings, the University of Miami baseball team (11-3) took down the Villanova Wildcats (6-5) Wednesday night at Mark Light Field, 12-2. Five home runs by four separate Hurricanes led the way for Miami’s third-straight midweek win.

Right-handed pitcher Reese Lumpkin (2-0) earned his second win of the season Wednesday after hurling five strikeouts in five innings while surrendering one earned run off six hits.

Miami started their second game of the week with some serious offensive firepower. In the bottom of the first, senior and co-captain Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and redshirt junior Max Galvin each blasted a two-run home run over the right field fence to give the Hurricanes an early 4-0 lead.

Villanova (6-5) struggled to keep pace, mustering just two runs despite six hits. Austin Lemon accounted for both RBIs with a run-scoring single in the third. Wildcats’ starter JP Podgorski (0-2) lasted just one-third of an inning, surrendering four runs on four hits.

Villanova redshirt freshman Austin Lemon put the Wildcats on the board in the top of the third, driving in JoJo Montgomery. However, Miami responded with insurance runs, as Bobby Marsh hit a solo home run and Jake Ogden added a sacrifice fly, extending the Hurricanes' lead to 7-2.

At the bottom of the seventh, Derek Williams clobbered his first home run as a Hurricane with a two-run shot to left-center field, catapulting the Miami score to 9-2. One inning later, Gonzalez Jr. sealed the deal with his second home run of the night, delivering a three-run blast to initiate the mercy rule.

The Hurricanes' following action is a three-game home series against Connecticut, with Friday’s first pitch at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics