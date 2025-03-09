Miami Baseball: Hurricanes lose series to Huskies, drop game two, 12-8

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team fell to the UConn Huskies, 12-8, Saturday night at Mark Light Field.

Right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus (2-2) registered the loss after allowing six runs on six hits in four and two-thirds innings. UConn’s Cayden Suchy (1-3) earned his first win of the season by allowing only two earned runs through three innings of work.

The Hurricanes fell behind early as the Husky offense plated three runs in the first, highlighted by Ryan Daniels’ two-run double. Then, as Daniels was stealing third, he took advantage of a Miami throwing error and reached home — boosting the Huskies’ lead to 3-0.

However, Miami responded in the third when Daniel Cuvet launched a 439-foot three-run homer, his fourth of the season, putting Miami in front, 4-3. Four batters later, Derek Williams added a solo 440-foot home run in the fourth to provide insurance – moving the score to 5-3.

The Huskies answered quickly in the next half-inning, tallying three runs, all of them with two outs, to make the score 6-5.

UConn’s leadoff hitter, Rob Rispoli, was able to bat in a runner in the top of the sixth, advancing the Huskies’ lead to 7-5. With bases loaded, UConn was able to tally five more runs in the eighth inning, with Mininck, Daniels, and MacArthur leading the charge.

Despite a late two-run home run in the eight from Max Galvin and an RBI single from Dorian Gonzalez Jr., the Hurricanes ran out of juice in the final inning ­­— suffering their second series loss of the season.

The series finale against the UConn Huskies begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics