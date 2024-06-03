According to multiple reports, infielder/outfielder Blake Cyr has officially entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Miami.

Left-handed pitchers Ashton Crowther and Chris Scinta, catcher AJ Goytia, shortstop JD Urso, and third baseman Eric Fernandez are also in the transfer portal.

In the 2024 season, Cyr hit .284 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 25 games before sustaining a season-ending left thumb injury requiring surgery. As a freshman, Cyr hit .305 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs, earning Freshman All-American and All-ACC Freshman Team honors.

Urso hit .218 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 39 games, 36 starts in one season at Miami.

Fernandez hit .133 with one RBI in ten games.

Goytia hit .400 with one RBI in 11 games in his freshman year.

Crowther had a 1-4 win/loss record with a 7.36 ERA in 15 appearances, seven starts.

Scinta went 1-0 with a 7.23 ERA in 24 appearances.

The portal window closes on July 2nd.