Miami Basketball: ACC Announces 2024-25 Home and Away Opponents
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2024-25 home and away men’s basketball opponents for its member institutions Thursday evening on ACC Network.
With the addition of three members – California (Cal), Southern Methodist (SMU), and Stanford – the 20-game schedule will now feature two games (home and away) versus each school’s two partners, one repeat (home and away) opponent and a singular game (either home or away) against the remaining 14 teams.
Miami will play its partners – Florida State and Virginia Tech – both home and away in 2024-25. Additionally, the Hurricanes will face Duke twice next season, once at home and once on the road.
Along with Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Duke, the Hurricanes will welcome Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest to the Watsco Center in 2024-25.
Miami will play Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Stanford on the road next season.
Full home and away opponents for the 2024-25 season are below– all game dates and times will be announced at a later date.
Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Cal, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech
Full ACC home and away opponent matchups can be found HERE.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook