CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2024-25 home and away men’s basketball opponents for its member institutions Thursday evening on ACC Network.

With the addition of three members – California (Cal), Southern Methodist (SMU), and Stanford – the 20-game schedule will now feature two games (home and away) versus each school’s two partners, one repeat (home and away) opponent and a singular game (either home or away) against the remaining 14 teams.

Miami will play its partners – Florida State and Virginia Tech – both home and away in 2024-25. Additionally, the Hurricanes will face Duke twice next season, once at home and once on the road.

Along with Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Duke, the Hurricanes will welcome Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest to the Watsco Center in 2024-25.

Miami will play Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Stanford on the road next season.