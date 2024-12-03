Miami Basketball: Canes lose fifth straight, can't hold off Razorbacks late

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (3-5) fell just short of the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2), 76-73, Tuesday night at the Watsco Center in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The veteran Miami guards led the Hurricanes (3-5) on offense, as graduate student Nijel Pack (22), senior Matthew Cleveland (15), and senior Jalen Blackmon (12) all scored in double figures.
Cleveland tallied his first double-double of the season with 15 points and ten rebounds.
The Hurricanes got off to a hot start thanks to Pack and Cleveland, who totaled 12 and 11 points in the first half alone. As a team, Miami shot 50 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, with six different Hurricanes tallying a point.
The Hurricanes outrebounded the Razorbacks 18-17 on defense and held Arkansas to a 41.9 percent shooting clip in the first half. Miami forced seven turnovers in the frame and turned those takeaways into 11 points.
The Hurricanes entered halftime up eight, 40-32, but the Razorbacks slowly chipped away at Miami’s lead in the second half. Arkansas strung together a 9-2 run to cut the visitor’s deficit to two, 51-49, with 13:22 to play in the game.
Blackmon extended Miami’s lead back to eight by knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers, but the Razorbacks scored 15 on the next 20 points to take their first lead of the game, 74-71, with 1:42 to play.
Down three with three seconds to go, Blackmon launched a 3-pointer to tie the game but missed left, and the Razorbacks held on to win, 73-73.
The Hurricanes open ACC play on Saturday, hosting the Clemson Tigers at the Watsco Center. The game will tip off at 12 p.m. and air on ESPN2.
Courtesy Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook