Miami Basketball: Canes lose fifth straight, can't hold off Razorbacks late

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (3-5) fell just short of the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2), 76-73, Tuesday night at the Watsco Center in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The veteran Miami guards led the Hurricanes (3-5) on offense, as graduate student Nijel Pack (22), senior Matthew Cleveland (15), and senior Jalen Blackmon (12) all scored in double figures.

Cleveland tallied his first double-double of the season with 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Hurricanes got off to a hot start thanks to Pack and Cleveland, who totaled 12 and 11 points in the first half alone. As a team, Miami shot 50 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, with six different Hurricanes tallying a point.

The Hurricanes outrebounded the Razorbacks 18-17 on defense and held Arkansas to a 41.9 percent shooting clip in the first half. Miami forced seven turnovers in the frame and turned those takeaways into 11 points.