Miami Basketball: Canes lose fourth straight, lose to Charleston Southern

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team’s second-half comeback fell just short as the Hurricanes (3-4) lost to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7), 83-79, Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

Senior Brandon Johnson led the Hurricanes in scoring, pouring in 23 points for his eighth career 20-point game. Freshman Austin Swartz recorded his first double-digit game as a Hurricane with 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The 3-pointers were falling for both teams in the first half, as Miami and Charleston Southern knocked down 14 threes in the first 20 minutes of action.

Miami took an early 10-6 lead in the game, but the Buccaneers strung together an 11-0 run midway through the frame to go up 21-17 at the 11:58 mark of the first half. A dunk by Swartz, but the Hurricanes were back on top, 30-29, with 6:49 to play in the half.