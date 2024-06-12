CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tues., Dec. 3, in the 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge, as announced jointly by the league offices Wednesday.

In 2023, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference each won seven games to split the first iteration of the challenge. The Hurricanes are 0-1 in the challenge after facing a 95-73 setback at No. 12 Kentucky last season.

Head coaches Jim Larrañaga and John Calipari will meet for the second straight season in the SEC/ACC Challenge as Calipari was named the head coach at Arkansas in April. Between them, Calipari and Larrañaga have 1,553 career wins and currently rank first and sixth in total wins among active Division I head coaches.

This year’s contest will be just the second game between Miami and Arkansas. The program’s only other meeting came in the NCAA Tournament on March 17, 2000. The Hurricanes defeated the Razorbacks, 75-71, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tipoff time and television designation will be announced at a later date.

Full SEC/ACC Challenge Schedule





Tues., Dec. 3

South Carolina at Boston College

Cal at Missouri

Kentucky at Clemson

Florida State at LSU

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Louisville

Arkansas at Miami

Notre Dame at Georgia

Syracuse at Tennessee

Wake Forest at Texas A&M





Wed., Dec. 4

Auburn at Duke

Texas at NC State

Alabama at North Carolina

Pitt at Mississippi State

Virginia at Florida

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Courtesy of Miami Athletics