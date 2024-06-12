Miami Basketball: Canes to host Razorbacks in ACC/SEC Challenge
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tues., Dec. 3, in the 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge, as announced jointly by the league offices Wednesday.
In 2023, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference each won seven games to split the first iteration of the challenge. The Hurricanes are 0-1 in the challenge after facing a 95-73 setback at No. 12 Kentucky last season.
Head coaches Jim Larrañaga and John Calipari will meet for the second straight season in the SEC/ACC Challenge as Calipari was named the head coach at Arkansas in April. Between them, Calipari and Larrañaga have 1,553 career wins and currently rank first and sixth in total wins among active Division I head coaches.
This year’s contest will be just the second game between Miami and Arkansas. The program’s only other meeting came in the NCAA Tournament on March 17, 2000. The Hurricanes defeated the Razorbacks, 75-71, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tipoff time and television designation will be announced at a later date.
Full SEC/ACC Challenge Schedule
Tues., Dec. 3
South Carolina at Boston College
Cal at Missouri
Kentucky at Clemson
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Louisville
Arkansas at Miami
Notre Dame at Georgia
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Wed., Dec. 4
Auburn at Duke
Texas at NC State
Alabama at North Carolina
Pitt at Mississippi State
Virginia at Florida
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
