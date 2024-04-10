Miami Forward Norchad Omier , Miami Hurricanes’ leading scorer and rebounder from last season, has declared for the NBA draft. He made a public statement via social media Tuesday.

Omier is currently working with an “NCAA-certified,” which means, per NCAA documents, he could retain his college eligibility. Last season, Omier made the same move to enter the NBA draft while maintaining his eligibility.

Omier hopes to be the first Nicaraguan to play in the NBA.

Omier was named to the second All-ACC team for his performance this season. The junior averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game and shot 55.2% from the field, including a career-best 35.3% from three last season.

According to NBA Draft Analyst Krysten Peek, Omier will not be drafted in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, former Miami Hurricane Kyshawn George is projected as a late first-round pick.