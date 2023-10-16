CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team will begin the 2023-24 season as the No. 13 team in the nation, earning its first preseason Associated Press Top 25 nod since 2017-18, as announced Monday afternoon.

The Hurricanes also check in at No. 13 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Miami appeared in 14 consecutive AP Polls in 2022-23, ascending as high as No. 12 on Jan. 2. The Hurricanes finished the season 29-8 after advancing to the Final Four for the first time ever.

The Hurricanes return three starters from a season ago in fourth-year juniors Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack, and junior Wooga Poplar. Omier returns as Miami’s leading rebounder at 10.0 boards per contest, while Pack ranked third on the team in scoring in 2022-23, averaging 13.6 points per game.

Head coach Jim Larrañaga added six newcomers to the roster in the offseason, five freshmen – Nick Cassano, Paul Djobet, Kyshawn George, Carson Mastin, and Michael Nwoko – and one transfer – Matthew Cleveland. Cleveland, the 2022 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, has two years of eligibility remaining, joining the Hurricanes from Florida State.

Miami is one of three ACC teams in the top 25 of the AP Poll, alongside second-ranked Duke and No. 19 North Carolina, while Virginia appears in the “receiving votes” category.

The Hurricanes will play an exhibition game against TCNJ on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., before tipping off the 2023-24 campaign in the Watsco Center at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 against NJIT.

