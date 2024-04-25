According to sources, Miami guard Nisine "Wooga" Poplar has entered the transfer portal.

Poplar played in 100 games in three seasons and started 65 for the Miami Hurricanes. He was a key player in Miami's historic run to the Final Four two seasons ago. That season, he averaged 8.4 points and 1.5 assists, with a season-high field goal percentage of 47 percent.

Last season, Poplar battled an ankle injury for most of the year and averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Poplar, a Philadelphia native, was a four-star prospect out of high school and the 80th nationally-ranked player in the 2021 class.