CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami forward Norchad Omier was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second Team on Tuesday when the ACC announced its league-wide awards on ACC Network.

This is the second All-ACC honor for Omier, as he collected Third Team recognition in 2022-23.

Omier has been a dominant force for the Hurricanes this season, leading the team in scoring (17.0) and rebounding (9.9). He is the only ACC player averaging at least 17 points and nine rebounds per game this year and currently sits in the top seven among league players in both categories.

Omier has recorded an ACC-leading 16 double-doubles in 2023-24 and ranks second in rebounding (9.9) and third in field goal percentage (.557). He has tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds on three occasions this season, and he is the only ACC player to do so three or more times.