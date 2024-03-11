Miami Basketball: Norchad Omier earns All-ACC Second Team honors
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami forward Norchad Omier was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second Team on Tuesday when the ACC announced its league-wide awards on ACC Network.
This is the second All-ACC honor for Omier, as he collected Third Team recognition in 2022-23.
Omier has been a dominant force for the Hurricanes this season, leading the team in scoring (17.0) and rebounding (9.9). He is the only ACC player averaging at least 17 points and nine rebounds per game this year and currently sits in the top seven among league players in both categories.
Omier has recorded an ACC-leading 16 double-doubles in 2023-24 and ranks second in rebounding (9.9) and third in field goal percentage (.557). He has tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds on three occasions this season, and he is the only ACC player to do so three or more times.
The Bluefields, Nicaragua, native eclipsed the 1,500-point mark in his career earlier this season, becoming one of 11 active Division I men’s basketball players with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
In addition to Omier, Miami freshman Kyshawn George received a vote for Rookie of the Year. He finished the regular season averaging 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in his first year at Miami.
The Hurricanes will participate in the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Washington, D.C., beginning on March 12. No. 14 Miami will face No. 11 Boston College in the tournament's first round at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.
2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373
PJ Hall, Clemson, 363
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292
Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280
SECOND TEAM
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219
Norchad Omier, Miami, 172
Quinten Post, Boston College, 135
THIRD TEAM
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69
Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62
HONORABLE MENTION
Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47
Jared McCain, Duke, 29
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24
Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined using a 5-3-1 system (five points for the first team, three points for the second team, and one point for the third team).
Player of the Year
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 68 votes
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3
PJ Hall, Clemson, 2
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 1
Quinten Post, Boston College, 1
Defensive Player of the Year
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 43 votes
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 19
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 4
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 4
Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
Jaeden Zackery, Boston College, 1
Jack Clark, Clemson, 1
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 1
Rookie of the Year
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46 votes
Jared McCain, Duke, 20
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 5
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 2
Caleb Foster, Duke, 1
Kyshawn George, Miami, 1
Most Improved Player
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 30 votes
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 18
Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech, 12
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 5
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 3
Malik Brown, Syracuse, 3
Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 3
Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1
Sixth Man Of the Year
Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 33 votes
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 20
Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 6
Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 5
Mason Madsen, Boston College, 4
Primo Spears, Florida State, 4
Caleb Foster, Duke, 3
Coach of the Year
Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes
Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12
Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6
Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3
Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1
Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1
All-Defensive Team
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26
Quinten Post, Boston College, 21
All-Rookie Team
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes
Jared McCain, Duke, 73
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60
Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
