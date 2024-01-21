Miami lost its second straight game to Syracuse Saturday afternoon. Here are three thoughts from the loss.

Miami learned it would be without its leading scorer and rebounder when Norchad Omier was ruled out with a lower extremity injury before its contest with the Orange.

That's 17.2 points and 9.6 rebounds Miami needed to make up, and they did with a group effort. Eight players saw the court against Syracuse, with Nijel Pack scoring 19 points and Matthew Cleveland leading in rebounds with 12.

Freshman Michael Nwoko started in place of Omier and played a season-high 33 minutes. His production was minimal, scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds, but the experience could be vital for the postseason.

Omier is usually the Hurricane that registers the most paint points for Miami and was focused on getting close to the basket for high-percentage shots. Miami outscored Syracuse 38-22 in paint points.

However, toward the end of the game, Miami reverted to taking the three-point shot. With 7:10 left in the game with a five-point lead, five missed threes kept the Orange in the game.

Freshman Kyshawn George was the third-leading scorer with ten points and made some critical buckets down the stretch. It was a valiant effort without its big man in the middle, but Miami could have used Omier for rebounds in the final moments.