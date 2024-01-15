Miami won its first true road game of the season defeating Virginia Tech 75-71 Saturday night.

Miami grows in the clutch

Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) dunks the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Robbie Beran (31) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum.

With 7:55 to go in the game, down 53-54 in a loud arena, Matthew Cleveland scored two free throws after driving to the basket and drawing a foul. Cleveland scored on another solid take to the basket on Miami's next possession. The scores put Miami up for good in the game. The last takeaway article mentioned that Cleveland needs to be more aggressive in crunch time, and he was that in Blacksburg. It wasn't only Cleveland, however, a steal and dunk by Norchad Omier set the tone for the last few minutes of the game. Free throws by Bensley Joseph and threes by Wooga Poplar and Kyshawn George helped Miami keep a one-point lead with 1:47 left. Nijel Pack, who was clutch all game, sunk a runner in the paint, then broke the full-court press, setting up an assist from Poplar to Omier for a layup. The score gave the Hurricanes a five-point lead with 44 seconds to go. It was a moment that perhaps instilled confidence in the team that many players can make big shots in big moments. It's a team trait that will be vital in March.

No stopping a hot Pack

Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum.

Pack had arguably his most complete game this season. The fourth-year junior guard scored 19 points (7-12), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Pack started hot, scoring ten points in the first half, but his effort on the glass was the most impressive - his eight boards was his highest total of the season. He led all scorers with a plus three plus/minus, leading all starters. It's hard to believe that Miami loses any game with that type of effort from the starting point guard. When it comes to points and rebounds, Pack's production is a direct result of wins and losses. In losses against Kentucky (2 points, 1 rebound), Colorado (7 points, 1 rebound), Wake Forest (15 points, 2 rebounds), and Louisville (6 points, 3 rebounds), Pack was underwhelming. Pack is averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in wins for the Hurricanes. A hot Pack almost makes the Hurricanes unbeatable.

Cleveland most consistent after 16 games

Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) dunks the basketball against Louisville Cardinals guard Curtis Williams (1) during the second half at Watsco Center.