Miami bound to significantly increase offensive efficiency under Dawson
To say Miami’s offense was mediocre last season may be an understatement. Miami ranked 76th in first downs, 60th in passing offense, and 87th in rushing offense. The inept offensive efficiency led to the ousting of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the insertion of Shannon Dawson in the same role from Houston.
There is significant reason to believe that the offense will improve under Dawson.
Houston was ranked 14th in offense last season according to Pro Football Focus. The 85.5 grade was only behind Florida State (89) and Wake Forest (88.3) among ACC teams. Miami ranked 93rd (68).
What will also excite Hurricanes fans is the fact last year Houston was 24th (.457) in the nation when it came to third down conversions. Miami was 51st (.404) in this area.
The red zone was also an area of frustration for Miami as the Hurricanes converted 26 of its 48 red zone attempts to touchdowns last season compared to Houston converting 41 out of 62 attempts.
The key factor to an ascension in the production lies in the hands of starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. TVD struggled with a shoulder injury mid to late season in 2022, and many are hoping for the version of the QB we saw in 2021 under offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee will appear in 2023.
The difference between the two seasons is nearly night and day. Van Dyke received grades of 66.8 in overall offense, 67.7 in passing offense, and 49.6 in running the football in 2022 according to PFF. In 2021, the third-year QB received grades of 75.5, 73.9, and 64.6.
The most significant of those numbers is Van Dyke’s rushing numbers which should see a significant boost from last season. Under Dawson’s tutelage in 2022, Clayton Tune received grades 92 in offense, 93 in passing, and 72.9 in running the football. Tune earned a 2023 NFL draft selection in the fifth round to the Arizona Cardinals.
We saw signs of Van Dyke running with efficiency in the spring game as he gained significant positive yardage on occasion.
Barring any significant injuries fans will see a much-improved offense in 2023 and can guarantee a bowl berth.
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
