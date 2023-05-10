To say Miami’s offense was mediocre last season may be an understatement. Miami ranked 76th in first downs, 60th in passing offense, and 87th in rushing offense. The inept offensive efficiency led to the ousting of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the insertion of Shannon Dawson in the same role from Houston.

There is significant reason to believe that the offense will improve under Dawson.

Houston was ranked 14th in offense last season according to Pro Football Focus. The 85.5 grade was only behind Florida State (89) and Wake Forest (88.3) among ACC teams. Miami ranked 93rd (68).

What will also excite Hurricanes fans is the fact last year Houston was 24th (.457) in the nation when it came to third down conversions. Miami was 51st (.404) in this area.