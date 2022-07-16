Miami Commit Riley Williams Understands the Standard of 'Tight End U'

"It’s Tight End U"

Miami commit Riley Williams is one of the next in line to represent 'The U' at the tight end position. When it comes to the position, the names are endless: Jeremy Shockey, Bubba Franks, Jimmy Graham, Greg Olson, David Njoku, and more. The pedigree of the Miami tight end is widely considered as the standard in college football and the next level.

“You see all the tight ends that have gone through Miami and have gone to the next level. I can’t help it to picture myself in the same place,” said Williams at the Under Armour Future 50.

Williams is one of three players committed at the position for Miami in the 2023 class (Reid Mikeska and Jackson Carver) but the Washington native is perceived as the crown jewel of the trio, ranking as the eighth-ranked tight end and is a top 150 recruit in the nation. Playing in Oregon last season, he had nearly 900 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has since moved down to Florida to play at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Miami has a wealth of talent at the position on the roster with Will Mallory, Elijah Arroyo, Jaleel Skinner, and Kahlil Brantley all set to make an impact in 2022. The 2023 additions easily make the argument that Miami will have the best tight end room in the country. Williams connected with some of the greats to ever play the position at Miami prior to his commitment.

“I got a chance to connect with [David] Njoku, talk football with him, how his process was and what it took for him to get to the NFL. That was an awesome experience,” said Williams. “I also got to talk to Greg Olson over the phone and of course, Ed Reed is always at the facility, as well. Just meeting and connecting with people has been one of the greatest parts.”



