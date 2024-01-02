Miami loses another player to the transfer portal. Cornerback Davonte Brown has decided to part ways with the University of Miami football team.

Brown transferred from UCF last offseason to play back in his hometown with his younger brother Damari Brown, a 2023 signee.

In his lone season as a Hurricane, Brown registered statistics in seven games, tallying nine total tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended.

The former three-star prospect from nearby American Heritage Plantation High School has played four seasons, with the rest at UCF. The 6'2" 185-pound junior has 99 total tackles (75 solo), 19 passes defended, a sack, a forced fumble, and three interceptions.

Miami currently has Daryl Porter Jr., Jaden Davis, Te'Cory Couch, Jadais Richard, Demetrius Freeney, Robert Stafford, and Damari Brown as cornerbacks on the roster.

Ryan Mack, Dylan Day, OJ Frederique are the 2024 signees who will likely play cornerback at Miami.