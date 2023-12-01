Miami DT Leonard Taylor to enter NFL Draft
As expected, Leonard Taylor will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. According to multiple reports, Taylor signed with Lil Wayne’s agency, Young Money APAA Sports, to confirm his intentions.
According to most draft experts, the Miami defensive tackle is expected to be drafted in the first or second round. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the 6-foot-3, 305-pound D-Tackle as the third-ranked defensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In the 2023 season, Taylor registered 20 total tackles (eight solo) and one sack.
Taylor, a member of the 2021 class, has had a productive college career, recording 64 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks in his three seasons. He also had one interception during his career.
He played all 12 games of his sophomore season and played ten games this year, missing two games with injuries. He earned a 75.1 defensive grade from PFF and an 82 pass-rush grade.
The local talent out of Miami Palmetto High School, Taylor, was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He was ranked the No. 39 overall player and Listed as the No. 3 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 9 player in Florida by Rivals.
High school teammate of fellow #2rings1chain signee Brashard Smith, Taylor chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USF.
