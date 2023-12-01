As expected, Leonard Taylor will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. According to multiple reports, Taylor signed with Lil Wayne’s agency, Young Money APAA Sports, to confirm his intentions.

According to most draft experts, the Miami defensive tackle is expected to be drafted in the first or second round. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the 6-foot-3, 305-pound D-Tackle as the third-ranked defensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In the 2023 season, Taylor registered 20 total tackles (eight solo) and one sack.

Taylor, a member of the 2021 class, has had a productive college career, recording 64 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks in his three seasons. He also had one interception during his career.