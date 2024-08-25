CORAL GABLES—The final day of fall training camp took place on Friday (Aug. 23). As the Miami Hurricanes prepare to transition into regular season mode, a few players shared their thoughts on this particular phase that has just wrapped up and the upcoming preparation period for the season opener next Saturday (Aug. 31) against Florida.

Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe made a strong impression with his overall play in the past few weeks of fall camp. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior wanted to focus on the team as he spoke on how much his teammates and coaches have progressed together.

“I feel we’ve been working really hard,” said Bissainthe, who had 44 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery as a sophomore in ten starts this past season. “I’m very excited to just go out there and let it all out. Show what we’ve been doing and how hard we’ve been working.”

Bissainthe also spoke on how Miami is currently preparing for Florida and its game environment at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville (Fla.)

“At our practices, our coach plays loud music indoors or outdoors before the ball gets snapped,” Bissainthe said. “They try to do that for us so we could get used to it when we come to game.”

Bissainthe on what the team is sensing right now as we get closer to the season opener: “The excitement level is through the roof. Just hearing about everything over the summer and finally getting down to the business, guys are excited and ready to get to work.”

The Miami alum also touched on how the linebacker room looks.

“The whole LB room feeds off each other,” Bissainthe said. “It’s gonna be one for the books. We just can’t wait to get to work.”

Bissainthe compared the team’s overall hype from last season to this season.

“Just taking it a day at a time and being where your feet are. It’s not good to think too much in the past and think too much in the future. Just be where your feet are and let the day come. Work every single day until it leads up to game day. Hopefully you get the results you want.”

He reflected on the second scrimmage that took place on Saturday, Aug. 17, and how it will help the team moving forward.

“I don’t really like to look at who won or who lost because, at the end of the day, we’re not playing each other,” Bissainthe said. “I feel like both sides have good plays. And we compete. That’s good for the team. I feel like that’s gonna help us in the long run.”

Redshirt junior tight end Elijah Arroyo added his perspective on how the Canes are gearing up for the season opener against Florida.

“We know it’s gonna be a hostile environment,” Arroyo said. “We’re just preparing for the opportunity. We want to go out there and do our best.”