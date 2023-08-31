Miami football: Depth chart battles that will be ongoing all 2023
The coaches at Miami have certainly encouraged competition at every position group. Head Coach Mario Cristobal made it clear that he will put the best players on the field, and if someone gets hot, they will likely stay in the lineup.
"You know what we do, our intention, our plan is, you know, we plan on playing all the guys, young or old," Cristobal said in Monday's press conference. "Been here for a while or just got here? They have earned the right to play, alright. We're not just giving away playing time; that give us a chance to be successful, and win a football game."
Although many other teams around college football have released a depth chart to the public, we assume that Cristobal will not reveal until game day, similar to last season.
Here are the players we feel are locks to start on Friday night in the season-opener against Miami (OH).
Locks
Quarterback - Tyler Van Dyke
Wide Receivers - Colbie Young, Jacolby George, and Xavier Restrepo
Tight Ends - Cam McCormick (primarily for running plays) and Elijah Arroyo (primarily for passing plays)
Offensive Line - Right Tackle - Jalen Rivers, Right Guard - Javion Cohen, Center - Matt Lee, Right Guard - Anez Cooper, Right Tackle - Francis Mauigoa
Defensive LIne - Leonard Taylor, Akheem Mesidor, Branson Deen, Nyjalik Kelly
Linebacker - Francisco Mauigoa
Cornerback - Davonte Brown
Safeties - Kamren Kinchens and James Williams
Kicker - Andres Borregales
The positions in question are cornerback (opposite side of Davonte Brown), star/nickel position, weak-side linebacker, running back, kick returner/punt returner, and punter.
Here's where we think it stands with those position groups.
Defensive Line
The first men up in the second unit seems to be a battle between Jahfari Harvey and Rueben Bain.
Harvey is a six-foot-four, 252-pound fourth-year redshirt junior with a wealth of experience at the U. He made seven starts last year and appeared in all 12 games, totaling 31 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. It's assumed that he will get the nod from tenure alone, but the true freshman Bain has been one of the most impressive D-Linemans since spring ball.
This is the deepest group on the team, and several players will get in the rotation. What will be most interesting is who gets the most snaps. This will be an indicator as to who will likely play the most this season.
Linebacker
Mauigoa has indeed locked down the middle linebacker position. The true question is the linebacker that will play alongside the Washington State transfer. Many assume that sophomore Wesley Bissainthe will take the next step in his progression and get the starting role, but many other Hurricanes are in contention.
KJ Cloyd, the transfer from Louisville, will undoubtedly challenge for the spot, and veterans Corey Flagg and Keontra Smith have had their moments in fall camp. The job is Bissainthe's to lose, but do not be surprised if there is a rotation of linebackers throughout a game or the season.
Running Back
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson already stated that it will indeed be a running back by committee, but there is usually a lead back in every committee. Henry Parrish, Ajay Allen, Mark Fletcher, and Don Chaney have all had moments to shine in the spring and summer.
Parrish likely is out for series one on Friday night, but this battle will definitely be settled on the field this season.
Cornerback
This is perhaps the most exciting battle as the Hurricanes have potentially six players that could start alongside Davonte Brown. Darryl Porter Jr., Jadais Richard, TeCory Couch, Jaden Davis, and Damari Brown all have a chance to start at some point this season at the corner or the star/nickel position.
All players have been cross-training during fall camp in case injuries happen, and this should be a fluid situation throughout the year.
Kick Returner/Punt Returner
The fourth-year junior Xavier Restrepo should be involved in punt and kick return duties. Junior Brashard Smith and true freshman Nathaniel Joseph should also get opportunities in the kick return game based on what we saw in the scrimmage. Alabama Transfer Tyler Harrell should also get some consideration, given his lightning-quick 4.2 speed.
Punter
Fourth-year redshirt sophomore Will Hutchinson has punted three times for 142 yards (47.3 average) in his career at Miami. The Oregon transfer served as the primary backup punter last year.
Third-year redshirt freshman Fred Potter out of local Gulliver High School will likely be the backup.
