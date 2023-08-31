The coaches at Miami have certainly encouraged competition at every position group. Head Coach Mario Cristobal made it clear that he will put the best players on the field, and if someone gets hot, they will likely stay in the lineup. "You know what we do, our intention, our plan is, you know, we plan on playing all the guys, young or old," Cristobal said in Monday's press conference. "Been here for a while or just got here? They have earned the right to play, alright. We're not just giving away playing time; that give us a chance to be successful, and win a football game." Although many other teams around college football have released a depth chart to the public, we assume that Cristobal will not reveal until game day, similar to last season. Here are the players we feel are locks to start on Friday night in the season-opener against Miami (OH).

Locks

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgZGlmZmVyZW50IHdoZW4geW91IHB1dCBvbiBmb3IgVGhl IENyaWIuIPCfj6Dwn5mMPGJyPjxicj5NYXJpbyBDcmlzdG9iYWwgYWRkZWQg dGhlIHJpZ2h0IGhvbWV0b3duIHBpZWNlcyB0byBjaGFuZ2UgdGhpbmdzIGF0 IE1pYW1pLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNW1tc1BXV3pEbSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVtbXNQV1d6RG08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgMzA1IFNw b3J0cyAoQDMwNVNwb3J0c3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vMzA1U3BvcnRzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTY4NDY2NzE5ODc5MzQ4MjI0MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDI3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The positions in question are cornerback (opposite side of Davonte Brown), star/nickel position, weak-side linebacker, running back, kick returner/punt returner, and punter. Here's where we think it stands with those position groups.

Defensive Line

The first men up in the second unit seems to be a battle between Jahfari Harvey and Rueben Bain.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BYnNvbHV0ZSBtb25zdGVyLiBUaGUgcmVzdWx0cyB3aWxsIHNwZWFr IGZvciB0aGVtc2VsdmVzLiDwn5ikIDxicj48YnI+RXhwZWN0IFJ1ZWJlbiBC YWluIHRvIGJlIGEgY29udHJpYnV0b3IgaW4geWVhciBvbmUgYXQgTWlhbWku IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ra01sRDVQU0NLIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUWtNbEQ1UFNDSzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyAzMDUgU3BvcnRzIChA MzA1U3BvcnRzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zMDVT cG9ydHNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg5Mzk5NzQ1NzIxMTE0NjI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Harvey is a six-foot-four, 252-pound fourth-year redshirt junior with a wealth of experience at the U. He made seven starts last year and appeared in all 12 games, totaling 31 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. It's assumed that he will get the nod from tenure alone, but the true freshman Bain has been one of the most impressive D-Linemans since spring ball. This is the deepest group on the team, and several players will get in the rotation. What will be most interesting is who gets the most snaps. This will be an indicator as to who will likely play the most this season.

Linebacker

Mauigoa has indeed locked down the middle linebacker position. The true question is the linebacker that will play alongside the Washington State transfer. Many assume that sophomore Wesley Bissainthe will take the next step in his progression and get the starting role, but many other Hurricanes are in contention. KJ Cloyd, the transfer from Louisville, will undoubtedly challenge for the spot, and veterans Corey Flagg and Keontra Smith have had their moments in fall camp. The job is Bissainthe's to lose, but do not be surprised if there is a rotation of linebackers throughout a game or the season.

Running Back

Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson already stated that it will indeed be a running back by committee, but there is usually a lead back in every committee. Henry Parrish, Ajay Allen, Mark Fletcher, and Don Chaney have all had moments to shine in the spring and summer. Parrish likely is out for series one on Friday night, but this battle will definitely be settled on the field this season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxNYXJrIEZsZXRjaGVyIGhhcyBiZWVuIGFuIGFic29sdXRlIHN0 dWQu4oCdPGJyPjxicj5NYXJpbyBDcmlzdG9iYWwgaGFzIHByYWlzZWQgdGhl IGZyZXNobWFuIFJCLCB3aG/igJhzIGR1ZSBmb3IgYSBsYXJnZSByb2xlIHRo aXMgc2Vhc29uLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91NzNxWFBCazhWIj5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vdTczcVhQQms4VjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3VCRFNpcEhSN0UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91QkRTaXBIUjdFPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVzQ291bnR5LmNvbSAoQGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19jb3VudHkvc3Rh dHVzLzE2OTEyNjQyNDk3OTQ4MjIxNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXVndXN0IDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cornerback

This is perhaps the most exciting battle as the Hurricanes have potentially six players that could start alongside Davonte Brown. Darryl Porter Jr., Jadais Richard, TeCory Couch, Jaden Davis, and Damari Brown all have a chance to start at some point this season at the corner or the star/nickel position. All players have been cross-training during fall camp in case injuries happen, and this should be a fluid situation throughout the year.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZeKAmXMgcmVhZHkgdG8gV09SSyBpbiBZZWFyIDEuIPCflJAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zMDVTcG9ydHNzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAzMDVTcG9ydHNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RiMl9lcmE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRi Ml9lcmE8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+RGFtYXJpIEJyb3duIGNvdWxkIGZpbmQgaGlt c2VsZiBtYWtpbmcgYW4gaW1tZWRpYXRlIGltcGFjdCBhdCBNaWFtaS48YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVGlYZXZ5SmRSeCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Rp WGV2eUpkUng8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XREVjNzJTTmRh Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV0RFYzcyU05kYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBB bnRob255IFllcm8gKEBBbnRob255WWVybzEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQW50aG9ueVllcm8xL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk0NDk2MzQzMjc5 MTQxMTg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMywgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kick Returner/Punt Returner

The fourth-year junior Xavier Restrepo should be involved in punt and kick return duties. Junior Brashard Smith and true freshman Nathaniel Joseph should also get opportunities in the kick return game based on what we saw in the scrimmage. Alabama Transfer Tyler Harrell should also get some consideration, given his lightning-quick 4.2 speed.

Punter

Will Hutchinson, Punter, Miami