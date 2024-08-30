CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami sophomore Dylan Joyce was added to the 2024 Ray Guy Award watch list, the Augusta Sports Council announced Thursday evening.





The watch list includes 59 candidates to identify and honor the nation’s top punter in the FBS.





Joyce was named a 247Sports True Freshman All-American and created a standout debut collegiate campaign.





The Australian specialist averaged 43.8 yards on 43 punts a year ago, pinning opponents inside the 20-year line on 15 occasions.





A 2023 All-ACC Honorable Mention selection, Joyce totaled seven punts of at least 50 yards, including a season-long 60-yard boot at No. 4 Florida State.





The preseason recognition marks the first of Joyce’s career.





Joyce is one of 13 Hurricanes to have received preseason distinction this fall, joining defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award, Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacobly George (Biletnikoff Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Nagurski Trophy, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Preseason All-ACC), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), quarterback Cam Ward (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award) and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).





The complete list of student-athletes in consideration for the Ray Guy Award will be released on Nov. 6.





Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 15, with the top three finalists unveiled on November 26.





The voting body, comprised of FBS sports information directors, media representatives, and previous Ray Guy Award winners, will cast ballots to select the nation’s top punter, who will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in December.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics