CORAL GABLES - For week two, many highlights came out of Miami’s 56-9 home-opening win over Florida A&M this past Saturday night (Sept. 7) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Canes head coach Mario Cristobal lauded his team’s overall effort, including meaningful contributions from his starters and his reserve players. “

We played a lot of guys,” Cristobal said. “A lot of freshmen played. A lot of redshirt freshmen played. They earned it.”

A total of 22 true freshmen saw action against FAMU.

“When we enter games like that, we never present playing opportunities and playing time as an inherent right. We made sure that was gonna be earned, displayed, and exhibited in practice. They were going to have to know what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, why they’re doing it that way.”

Two players stood out to Cristobal on special teams: redshirt freshman defensive back Robert Stafford and freshman linebacker Adarius Hayes. They also recorded two tackles and one pass breakup each on defense against FAMU.

“Our coverage team on kickoff took a massive step up because of those two guys. [It was] some other guys, but those two guys really stood out and were our Special Teams Players of the Game. Just a couple more examples of guys that earned that time and made the most of it.”

Redshirt freshman Chris Johnson caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cam Ward in the second quarter against FAMU. Cristobal lauded the 6-foot, 180-pound running back as an “excellent player with huge upside.” “He’s gonna continue to be an excellent player and continue to increase his role,” said Cristobal, who mentioned Johnson’s level of dependability on the team. “He’s earned it. He’s made plays in practice. He’s got great ball security. He does not bust any plays. He knows what to do and how to do it. He deserves it, and we’re gonna make sure he gets it.”

Canes' offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson stated that he wants to get Johnson (one kickoff return for 40 yards on special teams) more involved in future games.