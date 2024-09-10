PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Miami Football: Freshmen continue to make an impact

Naji Tobias
Staff Writer
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3NvM1poYnYxV3dRP3NpPUJqbWZzMzN4QjRIRHQ2MGQ/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

CORAL GABLES - For week two, many highlights came out of Miami’s 56-9 home-opening win over Florida A&M this past Saturday night (Sept. 7) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Canes head coach Mario Cristobal lauded his team’s overall effort, including meaningful contributions from his starters and his reserve players. “

We played a lot of guys,” Cristobal said. “A lot of freshmen played. A lot of redshirt freshmen played. They earned it.”

A total of 22 true freshmen saw action against FAMU.

“When we enter games like that, we never present playing opportunities and playing time as an inherent right. We made sure that was gonna be earned, displayed, and exhibited in practice. They were going to have to know what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, why they’re doing it that way.”

Two players stood out to Cristobal on special teams: redshirt freshman defensive back Robert Stafford and freshman linebacker Adarius Hayes. They also recorded two tackles and one pass breakup each on defense against FAMU.

“Our coverage team on kickoff took a massive step up because of those two guys. [It was] some other guys, but those two guys really stood out and were our Special Teams Players of the Game. Just a couple more examples of guys that earned that time and made the most of it.”

Redshirt freshman Chris Johnson caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cam Ward in the second quarter against FAMU. Cristobal lauded the 6-foot, 180-pound running back as an “excellent player with huge upside.” “He’s gonna continue to be an excellent player and continue to increase his role,” said Cristobal, who mentioned Johnson’s level of dependability on the team. “He’s earned it. He’s made plays in practice. He’s got great ball security. He does not bust any plays. He knows what to do and how to do it. He deserves it, and we’re gonna make sure he gets it.”

Canes' offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson stated that he wants to get Johnson (one kickoff return for 40 yards on special teams) more involved in future games.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL09Na0ZscWtPY0JJP3NpPXBMc0hhdi1fUUJ4U1ZINVE/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“He’s a talented kid who can do a lot of things,” Dawson said. “He’s grown as a running back since I’ve been here by leaps and bounds. He’s done a tremendous job, and I’m trying to reward him with some things because he deserves it. He’s a really good player. He has the ability to be dynamic with the ball in his hands.”

Canes freshman running back Jordan Lyle made the most of his 19th birthday, as he recorded six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. His scoring run came early in the fourth quarter against FAMU. Dawson reflected on Lyle’s performance in the Canes home opener.

“I’m happy to have him here, and I expect a lot more touchdowns from him,” Dawson said. “He’s a very talented kid. Great kid to be around, too. Everybody was happy for him. I can tell you that.”

Redshirt freshman Robby Washington played in two games last season as a wide receiver, catching two passes for 27 yards against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14, 2023. He has since moved over to the defensive back position.

“Robby is an excellent athlete, really good football player,” Cristobal said. “Unfortunately, he’s had some nagging injuries since he’s arrived here at Miami. It just so happens that we need a little help at the DB spot. In practice we have done it with him before. We have done it with him before because whenever we do tackling drills, when we do coverage drills, his natural ability to bend, to come to balance, to strike ball carriers, it’s special.”

Cristobal views Washington as one to watch for the Canes.

“When we threw him up in press coverage for some of the one-on-one stuff this spring, it was evident,” Cristobal said. “He’s super talented. We believe that he will be an elite corner. Those are strong words, but he has the ability to get on people and stay on people. He’s smart, and he’s tough. We’re looking forward to developing him for his career.”

Washington saw some action toward the end of last weekend’s game against FAMU. “We got him a couple of reps,” Canes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said. “We’re gonna continue working with Robby. He’s a really good athlete, and I think he can play some man coverage. He can probably play a little bit of corner and a little bit of nickel. We’ll keep working with him and teaching him what we got on defense.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL05SUlZvb3VSOWpzP3NpPUtZNDdCQ3QwUVZISl9VQ0w/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Guidry wants to ease Washington into the Canes defense.

“He’s just moved over to us, so he’s starting brand new,” Guidry said. “He’s gotta understand all the language, all the lingo. I think it can be long term for him. He can all the things he needs to do to play in the secondary.”

Other Canes freshmen and redshirt freshmen who saw action on the field against FAMU were:

•Defensive lineman Justin Scott with one sack, one tackle for loss

•Wide receiver Ny Carr with one catch for eight yards

•Running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey with one carry for seven yards

•Wide receiver Joshisa Trader with one catch for four yards

•Tight end Elija Lofton with two catches for three yards

•Defensive back Zaquan Patterson with two tackles and one pass breakup

•Defensive back OJ Frédérique Jr. with two tackles and one pass breakup

•Defensive lineman Booker Pickett with one tackle

•Linebacker Cam "Bobby" Pruitt with one tackle and one pass breakup

•Defensive lineman Armondo Blount with one tackle

•Kicker Abram Murray with an extra point and a 38-yard field goal made

•Defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot with game action

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9taWFtaS1mb290YmFsbC1mcmVzaG1lbi1jb250aW51ZS10by1tYWtl LWFuLWltcGFjdCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlhbWkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWFt aS1mb290YmFsbC1mcmVzaG1lbi1jb250aW51ZS10by1tYWtlLWFuLWltcGFj dCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTEzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==