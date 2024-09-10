Miami Football: Freshmen continue to make an impact
CORAL GABLES - For week two, many highlights came out of Miami’s 56-9 home-opening win over Florida A&M this past Saturday night (Sept. 7) at Hard Rock Stadium.
Canes head coach Mario Cristobal lauded his team’s overall effort, including meaningful contributions from his starters and his reserve players. “
We played a lot of guys,” Cristobal said. “A lot of freshmen played. A lot of redshirt freshmen played. They earned it.”
A total of 22 true freshmen saw action against FAMU.
“When we enter games like that, we never present playing opportunities and playing time as an inherent right. We made sure that was gonna be earned, displayed, and exhibited in practice. They were going to have to know what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, why they’re doing it that way.”
Two players stood out to Cristobal on special teams: redshirt freshman defensive back Robert Stafford and freshman linebacker Adarius Hayes. They also recorded two tackles and one pass breakup each on defense against FAMU.
“Our coverage team on kickoff took a massive step up because of those two guys. [It was] some other guys, but those two guys really stood out and were our Special Teams Players of the Game. Just a couple more examples of guys that earned that time and made the most of it.”
Redshirt freshman Chris Johnson caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cam Ward in the second quarter against FAMU. Cristobal lauded the 6-foot, 180-pound running back as an “excellent player with huge upside.” “He’s gonna continue to be an excellent player and continue to increase his role,” said Cristobal, who mentioned Johnson’s level of dependability on the team. “He’s earned it. He’s made plays in practice. He’s got great ball security. He does not bust any plays. He knows what to do and how to do it. He deserves it, and we’re gonna make sure he gets it.”
Canes' offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson stated that he wants to get Johnson (one kickoff return for 40 yards on special teams) more involved in future games.
“He’s a talented kid who can do a lot of things,” Dawson said. “He’s grown as a running back since I’ve been here by leaps and bounds. He’s done a tremendous job, and I’m trying to reward him with some things because he deserves it. He’s a really good player. He has the ability to be dynamic with the ball in his hands.”
Canes freshman running back Jordan Lyle made the most of his 19th birthday, as he recorded six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. His scoring run came early in the fourth quarter against FAMU. Dawson reflected on Lyle’s performance in the Canes home opener.
“I’m happy to have him here, and I expect a lot more touchdowns from him,” Dawson said. “He’s a very talented kid. Great kid to be around, too. Everybody was happy for him. I can tell you that.”
Redshirt freshman Robby Washington played in two games last season as a wide receiver, catching two passes for 27 yards against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14, 2023. He has since moved over to the defensive back position.
“Robby is an excellent athlete, really good football player,” Cristobal said. “Unfortunately, he’s had some nagging injuries since he’s arrived here at Miami. It just so happens that we need a little help at the DB spot. In practice we have done it with him before. We have done it with him before because whenever we do tackling drills, when we do coverage drills, his natural ability to bend, to come to balance, to strike ball carriers, it’s special.”
Cristobal views Washington as one to watch for the Canes.
“When we threw him up in press coverage for some of the one-on-one stuff this spring, it was evident,” Cristobal said. “He’s super talented. We believe that he will be an elite corner. Those are strong words, but he has the ability to get on people and stay on people. He’s smart, and he’s tough. We’re looking forward to developing him for his career.”
Washington saw some action toward the end of last weekend’s game against FAMU. “We got him a couple of reps,” Canes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said. “We’re gonna continue working with Robby. He’s a really good athlete, and I think he can play some man coverage. He can probably play a little bit of corner and a little bit of nickel. We’ll keep working with him and teaching him what we got on defense.”
Guidry wants to ease Washington into the Canes defense.
“He’s just moved over to us, so he’s starting brand new,” Guidry said. “He’s gotta understand all the language, all the lingo. I think it can be long term for him. He can all the things he needs to do to play in the secondary.”
Other Canes freshmen and redshirt freshmen who saw action on the field against FAMU were:
•Defensive lineman Justin Scott with one sack, one tackle for loss
•Wide receiver Ny Carr with one catch for eight yards
•Running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey with one carry for seven yards
•Wide receiver Joshisa Trader with one catch for four yards
•Tight end Elija Lofton with two catches for three yards
•Defensive back Zaquan Patterson with two tackles and one pass breakup
•Defensive back OJ Frédérique Jr. with two tackles and one pass breakup
•Defensive lineman Booker Pickett with one tackle
•Linebacker Cam "Bobby" Pruitt with one tackle and one pass breakup
•Defensive lineman Armondo Blount with one tackle
•Kicker Abram Murray with an extra point and a 38-yard field goal made
•Defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot with game action
