Miami Football: Hurricanes ranked sixth in College Football Playoff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes jumped up two spots to No. 6 in the fourth College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening.





Miami (10-1) was seeded third as a projected conference champion.





The Hurricanes moved up to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 and rose to sixth in the US LBM Coaches Poll, which was unveiled Sunday.





On Saturday, Miami wraps up its regular season against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.