CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- The University of Miami was one of just 23 programs represented on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, The Foundation for Teamwork announced Tuesday morning.

The Joe Moore Award, recognizing the best offensive line in college football, is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in history.

“The offensive line units on the 2023 Midseason Honor Roll have caught the attention of the committee through the October 14 weekend, by demonstrating some or all of the award criteria in a recognizable way,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee.

“The bar will raise significantly from here, and the consistency required to earn further recognition will be how the elite units eventually separate themselves.”

Miami has started all five offensive linemen in the same spots for each of its first six games of the season – LT Jalen Rivers, LG Javion Cohen, C Matt Lee, RG Anez Cooper, and RT Francis Mauigoa. The group has been a foundation for Miami’s offense, ranking among the best in college football through the year's first half.

As an offense, the Hurricanes are the fifth-most improved in total yards per game – up to 501.8 yards per game from 367.1 a season ago. Miami ranks No. 7 in FBS in total offense and No. 1 in the ACC. The Hurricanes are also one of only eight FBS offenses averaging 500 yards or more this season.

Miami ranks No. 22 in FBS in sacks allowed and No. 3 in the ACC in the category, allowing only 1.33 per game. The Hurricanes rank an impressive No. 20 in tackles for loss allowed and No. 2 in the ACC, surrendering an average of only 4.17 per game.

The Joe Moore Award voting committee comprises ten highly knowledgeable individuals about offensive line play, including former linemen, coaches, talent evaluators, and media analysts. This group conducts in-depth analysis by reviewing game tape every week of the season to assess the fundamentals and subtleties of the overall offensive line performance.

The 2023 voting committee includes Chairman Cole Cubelic (Auburn, SEC Network); Charles Arbuckle (UCLA, Indianapolis Colts); Randy Cross (UCLA, San Francisco 49ers); Gerry DiNardo (Notre Dame, head coach at LSU); Mike Golic, Jr. (Notre Dame, ESPN); Duke Manyweather (Humboldt State, player and coach); Geoff Schwartz (Oregon, Carolina Panthers); Phil Steele (publisher of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview, ESPN); Aaron Taylor (Notre Dame, Green Bay Packers); and Lance Zierlein (NFL draft analyst, NFL.com).

The selection of semifinalists will be made on Nov. 14 and finalists on Dec. 5. Selection of the 2023 Joe Moore Award winner will be made public after a surprise visit to the winning university’s campus in late December.

