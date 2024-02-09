Advertisement

5. Matt McCoy

Miami offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) blocks against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Matthew McCoy will likely get the fifth offensive line spot, playing 109 snaps on the offensive line last season. The 6'6" 290-pounder has the potential to be a great lineman as he scored highs of 81 in pass block against Georgia Tech and 84.5 in pass block against Bethune, according to Pro Football Focus. He also, however, recorded lows of 36.1 in offensive grade against Miami (OH), 44.7 run-blocking grade against Clemson, and a 45.8 pass-block grade against Rutgers. Ryan Rodriguez (115), Luis Cristobal (66), Logan Sagapolu (29), and Samson Okunlola (29) were the only other offensive linemen to play significant snaps last season.

4. Zach Carpenter

Indiana offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (50) during an NCAA football game against the Illinois on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind.

Zach Carpenter, the transfer from Indiana, should be a plug-and-play guy at the center for Miami. Center Matt Lee's departure for the 2024 NFL Draft left a void in leadership and experience, so the Miami staff felt compelled to add a veteran to the position. The 6'5" 295-pounder had a 70-pass blocking grade or higher against seven of twelve 2023 opponents, allowing just eight pressures and five hurries. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season, playing 804 total snaps, allowing a 2.3-percent pressure rate, which was suitable for third-best in the conference.

3. Anez Cooper

Anez Cooper, Offensive Lineman, Miami

Anez Cooper keeps getting better with each year. The incoming junior excelled in pass blocking at right guard last season, scoring 80-plus grades in four games last season. Cooper only allowed one sack and eight hurries all of last season. Where he can improve is in run blocking. According to PFF, "Coop" graded in the 40s twice and in the 50s five times. If he improves in that area he could be in the conference All-American conversation.

2. Francis Mauigoa

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against North Carolina linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

It was a rough start to Francis Mauigoa's freshman season, as the former five-star did not score in the 70s or higher until the fourth game of the year at Temple. It was a quick improvement from a scoring a 27.4 to an 82.2 in pass blocking grade. The right tackle would finish with a season average of 64.8, allowing five sacks and 15 hurries. "CiCi" really excels in the run game. His best score was 77.4 against Louisville, a game when he delivered a crushing block to spring Brashard Smith for a touchdown. Mauigoa's potential is through the roof, and like Cooper, he is bound to improve year after year and should build on his freshman All-American season in 2024.



1. Jalen Rivers

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) guards the line against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive linemen Norell Pollard (3) and C.J. McCray (56) during the second half at Lane Stadium.