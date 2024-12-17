Miami Football: Restrepo, Ward earn All-America Honors from FWA

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami standouts Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo claimed All-America recognition for the second straight day, as the duo received second-team honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday. The Hurricanes are the lone ACC program to have multiple players represented on the prestigious list. Ward — who picked up his fourth All-America accolade this month — paces the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0). The 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner also ranks second in all of FBS in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), points responsible for (254), and total offense (359.9).

In his one year at The U, Ward set new single-season school records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards, becoming the first Miami student-athlete to tally seven straight 300-yard performances. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller threw for 300 yards and totaled three touchdowns on ten occasions en route to being named the ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player. Ward has registered 155 career passing touchdown passes, tied for the NCAA Division I career record with Case Keenum. The fifth-year senior has thrown for 17,999 yards over his collegiate career, vaulting into the top five in NCAA history.