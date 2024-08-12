CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sophomore defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. and senior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa were named to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Bain — who garnered ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 — delivered a dominant debut campaign for his hometown Hurricanes.

A consensus Freshman All-American, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Miami native finished with 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks across 13 games.

Mauigoa emerged as one of the Hurricanes’ top defensive performers in his first year in the orange and green after transferring to The U from Washington State.