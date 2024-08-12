Miami Football: Rueben Bain and Kiko Mauigoa named to Bednarik watch list
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sophomore defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. and senior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa were named to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
Bain — who garnered ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 — delivered a dominant debut campaign for his hometown Hurricanes.
A consensus Freshman All-American, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Miami native finished with 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks across 13 games.
Mauigoa emerged as one of the Hurricanes’ top defensive performers in his first year in the orange and green after transferring to The U from Washington State.
The All-ACC Second Team pick led Miami with 82 tackles and 18 for loss. Mauigoa also added 7.5 sacks, which was tied with Bain for the most by a Hurricane last season.
The preseason distinction is his second for Bain, as he was previously tabbed to the Preseason All-ACC team. Meanwhile, for Mauigoa, the recognition is his third this offseason, earning spots on the Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the Preseason All-ACC team.
Eleven Hurricanes have received preseason accolades this fall: kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown Jr. (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacolby George (Biletnikoff Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), quarterback Cam Ward (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award) and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).
The Chuck Bednarik Award has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts as selection committee members. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.
Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 12, while the three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 26. The winners of the 30th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
