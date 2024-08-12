PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Miami Football: Rueben Bain and Kiko Mauigoa named to Bednarik watch list

CanesCounty.com
Staff
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RLLUZia3l2Y0tZP3NpPWR4TU5ZQTJ0YS1kZG5aTzM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sophomore defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. and senior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa were named to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Bain — who garnered ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 — delivered a dominant debut campaign for his hometown Hurricanes.

A consensus Freshman All-American, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Miami native finished with 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks across 13 games.

Mauigoa emerged as one of the Hurricanes’ top defensive performers in his first year in the orange and green after transferring to The U from Washington State.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19GdC1aQUZrUXB3P3NpPXI5d0VhaGdQcGh0Rk5OVG4/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The All-ACC Second Team pick led Miami with 82 tackles and 18 for loss. Mauigoa also added 7.5 sacks, which was tied with Bain for the most by a Hurricane last season.


The preseason distinction is his second for Bain, as he was previously tabbed to the Preseason All-ACC team. Meanwhile, for Mauigoa, the recognition is his third this offseason, earning spots on the Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the Preseason All-ACC team.


Eleven Hurricanes have received preseason accolades this fall: kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown Jr. (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacolby George (Biletnikoff Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), quarterback Cam Ward (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award) and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).


The Chuck Bednarik Award has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts as selection committee members. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.


Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 12, while the three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 26. The winners of the 30th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12.


Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9taWFtaS1mb290YmFsbC1ydWViZW4tYmFpbi1hbmQta2lrby1tYXVp Z29hLW5hbWVkLXRvLWJlZG5hcmlrLXdhdGNoLWxpc3QiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pYW1pLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWlhbWktZm9vdGJhbGwtcnVlYmVuLWJhaW4t YW5kLWtpa28tbWF1aWdvYS1uYW1lZC10by1iZWRuYXJpay13YXRjaC1saXN0 JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK